快訊／荷蘭「新冠檢測中心」附近驚傳爆炸！　窗戶震到碎裂

記者吳美依／綜合報導
根據《法新社》、俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》等外媒最新消息，荷蘭北部城鎮博芬卡斯珀爾（Bovenkarspel）於當地時間3日上午6時55分左右發生爆炸，地點位於一間新冠肺炎檢測中心附近。
SUIVI - #PaysBas : L'explosion a eu lieu près d'un centre de dépistage #COVID19 vers 7h00 ce matin à #Bovenkarpsel, dans le nord du pays. L'#explosion n'a pas fait de blessés mais a détruit de nombreuses fenêtres. (police locale) #Niederlande #Netherlands #NetherlandsExplosion pic.twitter.com/bSHbxgqHNY— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) March 3, 2021
北荷蘭省警方表示，建築物窗戶被震碎毀壞，但目前沒有任何人員傷亡。相關單位已經在現場拉起封鎖線，投入調查。
Bij de teststraat Covid van de GGD in Bovenkarspel is vanochtend om 06.55 uur een explosief afgegaan. Ramen vernield, geen letsel. Politie doet onderzoek. Omgeving is afgezet.— Politie NHN (@POL_NHN) March 3, 2021
