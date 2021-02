7歲弟玩捉迷藏「躲垃圾桶」被倒掉！　差點變成絞碎肉泥

A Florida 7-year-old was saved from being crushed in a garbage truck because driver Waldo Fidele had his eyes on the surveillance camera. https://t.co/mMEVj0mJd4

記者吳美依/綜合外電報導

美國佛州發生一起驚險事件。7歲男童埃里亞斯(Elias Quezada)正在玩捉迷藏,竟突發奇想,躲入路邊垃圾桶,未料沒過幾分鐘,清潔公司就來收垃圾。他整個人連同桶子一起被扔入垃圾車內,差點被碎刀機絞碎,幸好在最後一刻被清潔人員沃爾多(Waldo Fidele)發現,撿回一命。

NBC等外媒報導,埃里亞斯9日來到希爾斯波羅郡(Hillsborough County)的祖母家,開心玩著捉迷藏,未料經歷驚悚遭遇。祖母卡門(Carmen Salazar)表示,「他立刻就往外面跑。我接下來就聽見垃圾車的聲音,還有一個男人在大叫」。

We honor Tampa sanitation worker Waldo Fidele who saved Elias Quezada, 7, from being crushed in garbage truck. Had it not been for Waldo, this boy would have died. Read the story: https://t.co/SWfcQZADms (Photo: Waste Connections of Florida) #WhosYourHero #NationalHeroesDay pic.twitter.com/KdMsj2Uqbx