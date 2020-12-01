7歲小妹訂餐…開門驚見「42名熊貓外送員」！粉紅人海淹沒小巷弄

UPDATENANGAHALIN NA GUYS PERO ANG UBAN RIDER NANGLARGA NA BISAN WA SILA NAHALINI KY NAA PA SILAY MGA BOOKING. HINAUT GUYS E MONITOR NATO ANG ATONG MGA BATA KUN MO ORDER O MOGAMIT SA PHONE. Pero sa ani na case, ang internet nila naglag, so na multiple order. Una ni error ang order sa bata tungod sa connection, so ni order balik ang bata but ni error napud mao iyang gi padayun ang pag make og order nga sige og ka error. Nasayup ang bata og order, so everyone is helping jud, dghan nangabot foodpanda. Upat ra jud unta ako paliton but gipamalit lng nako ang nangabilin para mauli na sila. Kun kinsa mohelp pwede mo mo order nako, ilisi lng ko, chicken fillet with fries ni. Mga 42 daw ni kabuok sila mangabot ky 42 daw ka orders.. I wrote it in English so you guys can understand better: About 40 orders made by a child on an app of a food delivery service online. The child tried to order 2 boxes of chicken fillet with fries for her lunch with her grandma. The child is known to have made orders successfully and was trusted to do so anytime. However, due to slow internet connection, her order went error. Owing to that error, she continuously made an order as she wanted to successfully make one. Unfortunately and unknowingly, those errored orders went through, resulting to multiple drivers coming to their residence one by one,accumulating almost 30 riders. Some riders didn't come as they would probably have canceled as they noticed this suspicious transaction. The child cried as she did not plan this to happen. All of us, neighbors of Our Lady Of Remedy, Mabolo, Cebu City, helped to solve this by buying those items. I even put it on live which helped me find more buyers. However, some riders were on a hurry for their next booking, leaving the place without being paid and bringing the unsold items.