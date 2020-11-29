　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

車停路邊被吞噬！　紐約皇后區驚見「坑洞」吃休旅車

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲休旅車停路邊卻被馬路吞噬。（圖／翻攝自推特／@BobHoldenNYC）

▲休旅車停路邊卻被馬路吞噬。（圖／翻攝自推特／@BobHoldenNYC）

實習記者高琳景／綜合報導

車子停在路邊突然被馬路吞噬，應該是一件非常錯愕的事。美國紐約日前傳出一輛休旅車前半段掉進馬路坑洞裡，只剩後半段車輪卡在馬路邊上的案件，讓不少民眾看見後驚呼「車子好像被吃掉了！」

根據《福斯新聞》報導，26日早上6點，紐約皇后區馬斯珀斯（Maspeth）出現一個大坑洞，一輛豐田RAV4休旅車就這樣被卡在洞口中。對此紐約消防局（FDNY）表示，「他們接獲報案後抵達現場救援，所幸當時休旅車上並沒有任何人，因此確定沒有傷患。」

事後，紐約市議員霍爾登（Robert Holden）在推特分享一系列「吞噬照片」，並表示「為了安全起見，警方也將對附近街道實施封閉措施，來確保該區域的安全。」

ET快訊
「武氏太極傳人」挑戰徐曉冬！　12秒就被打掛
網紅吃屎哥公寓氣爆炸爛！　直擊現場「牆壁燒到剝落」
獨／台女自慰次數曝！這段年齡需求大　女醫說到臉紅
尾牙抽中鴻海股票10張卻飛了！　他告上法院結果出爐
點擊下載MangoTV 即刻追劇追綜藝！
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

牧羊犬遭「綁鉛塊」丟河…路人勇跳冰水救狗！　飼主遭逮等審判

超爽！德國男訂婚典禮愛上「老婆閨蜜」　用「這招」成功三人行

車停路邊被吞噬！　紐約皇后區驚見「坑洞」吃休旅車

美科學家海底4000m發現「膠狀新生物」　外觀透明超像氣球！

用亡父手機號碼下注9年彩券！　冥誕這天神準…失業男爽中1100萬

南韓飲酒文化深植社會　僥倖心態酒駕釀禍難杜絕

終於贏韓國！國民黨立委潑內臟「狂登韓媒」　韓網友：台灣好幼稚

19歲鮮肉自稱馬拉度納私生子！　律師提訴狀：要求「開棺」驗DNA

教宗方濟各注新血　美國出現首位非裔樞機

美國沙漠神祕巨碑消失！不明人士趁黑夜拆除　關鍵時間點曝光

楊丞琳《尋人啟事》唱一半「KID突然哭了」　想到小鬼「世界上只有兩個人教我唱歌...」

Selina祕密裝修一年送「夢想豪宅」！　任爸任媽感動噴淚：下輩子都不搬家

蔡依林.田馥甄「甜菜」合體飆《刻在》　Hebe「深V綁蝴蝶結」...Jolin伸手：我幫妳開？

郭靜40不惑「沒不想結婚，只怕離婚」　單身5年...「和小杰萬年緋聞」：我們沒吵架！

超暖駕駛邊開車不忘「幽默叮嚀」 籲待車停妥再起立：你跌倒我心疼

小鬼37歲冥誕「楊丞琳0點曬最後合照」　峮峮憶親手做蛋糕「說好都要一起過」

外送員「沒報號」店員狂酸言酸語 他怒拿餐點狠砸！網：2個都有問題

「鎖6顆螺絲收800」他PO文嫌貴　遭網砲轟...民眾：吃米要知米價

宜蘭父帶「超霸氣車隊」給兒娶親　14輛聯結車+2名車...總價值近億

最萌偷吃賊！土撥鼠每天闖菜園 大嗑「蔬果自助餐」還揪家人同樂

牧羊犬遭「綁鉛塊」丟河…路人勇跳冰水救狗！　飼主遭逮等審判

超爽！德國男訂婚典禮愛上「老婆閨蜜」　用「這招」成功三人行

車停路邊被吞噬！　紐約皇后區驚見「坑洞」吃休旅車

美科學家海底4000m發現「膠狀新生物」　外觀透明超像氣球！

用亡父手機號碼下注9年彩券！　冥誕這天神準…失業男爽中1100萬

南韓飲酒文化深植社會　僥倖心態酒駕釀禍難杜絕

終於贏韓國！國民黨立委潑內臟「狂登韓媒」　韓網友：台灣好幼稚

19歲鮮肉自稱馬拉度納私生子！　律師提訴狀：要求「開棺」驗DNA

教宗方濟各注新血　美國出現首位非裔樞機

美國沙漠神祕巨碑消失！不明人士趁黑夜拆除　關鍵時間點曝光

遭興奮小黃汪撞翻！　吉娃娃冷靜「搭肩壓制」：修但幾咧

徐生明盃／紅葉投打王牌莊家祥　開轟不稀奇家裡一堆球

歐美再爆返台潮！莊人祥曝「檢疫所量能」：3月事件應該不會重演

牧羊犬遭「綁鉛塊」丟河…路人勇跳冰水救狗！　飼主遭逮等審判

「作伙來呷犇」國產牛肉展銷熱絡　黃偉哲大推台南溫體牛肉美食

房東逼搬10年屋！換新瓦斯爐討5000元遭拒…竟嗆：又沒那麼窮

超爽！德國男訂婚典禮愛上「老婆閨蜜」　用「這招」成功三人行

祈求滿分當狀元！　兩岸學子茶禮敬拜「這位大神」

半年打413通電話！他激喊「我只要愛愛」　人妻淚訴：下體長期發炎

3萌汪化身職業伴讀！　菜鳥躲哥背後「偷打哈欠」被抓包

正妹女大生浮淺遭3鯊魚盯上！　下秒「手腳撕裂噴血」分屍慘死

國際熱門新聞

5萬求包養　18歲清貧妹登拍賣平台：我很乖！什麼都能吃

19歲男性侵未成年被判146下鞭刑...癱軟受刑台！

驚恐畫面曝！　台女南韓遭酒駕撞亡

Zappos創辦人辭世　火災重傷身亡

用「自殺募集」騙回家　他性侵分屍奪9命！檢求處死刑

拜登總統難坐穩！川普擬這天「宣布參選2024」

52歲凍齡辣妻「挽勾小鮮肉」竟是親生兒　夫含淚苦忍！

Zappos台裔創辦人謝家華46歲辭世

川普砸8600萬要威州重計票　拜登反領先

詭異症狀！歐洲天鵝同方向轉圈「鼻孔冒血死」

川普逕自宣布退出WHO　現場官員嚇傻

南韓學測倒數4天！疫情延燒補習街　高3生確診

逃出檢疫後失蹤　他「臟器全失」泡水慘死

戰鬥民族「電梯內」點酒　火狂燒無處逃

更多熱門

相關新聞

奧迪Q5/SQ5 Sportback歐洲開賣

奧迪Q5/SQ5 Sportback歐洲開賣

不久前台灣才帶來小改款Q5，不過現在奧迪（Audi）原廠也在歐洲市場推出2021年式Q5 Sportback跑旅，將以更流線身型、豐富配備迎戰直接競爭對手BMW X4、賓士GLC Coupe。

奧迪電動休旅車12／9台灣上市

奧迪電動休旅車12／9台灣上市

738萬越野休旅性能媲美競技跑車

738萬越野休旅性能媲美競技跑車

BMW X5小改款測試首度抓包

BMW X5小改款測試首度抓包

消費者報告公布10大最可靠車款

消費者報告公布10大最可靠車款

關鍵字：

休旅車馬路邊吞噬Maspeth

讀者迴響

發燒話題

川普 雙11 iphone12 地震 新冠肺炎 三倍券 美國總統大選 金馬獎 唐鳳 小鬼黃鴻升 PS5 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 金正恩 捷運環狀線 口罩 料理之王 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

全新144秒影片曝！網紅家家露點還羞笑

嫩妹搭車想「肉體付車資」被送警局　司機：她太醜

即／國6車禍！25歲女「遭貨車輾壓」

外送員「餐點狠砸」女店員...網狂刷店家負評

小鬼真的來了！「站C位」獻聲：謝謝你們來　妹夫Sam掩面激動爆哭

歐陽娜娜「轉大人超兇照」震撼網

台南市集塞爆　市區民眾哀號

鬼鬼墓園慶生小鬼　說完「關鍵1句話」：蛋糕秒倒

運動會當義工！辣媽「真理褲解放美腿」暴動了

王仁甫踩底線「偷載女星回家」！

網紅家家走光點點…男友「上次才露鳥」！

野營遭重壓　醒見2萌物趴腿陪睡

郎朗金雞獎頒獎…開信封傻眼　下秒全場尷尬爆

他看好市多黑五特價2千瘋搶　過3天變999元

桃園某私校董事長失聯　警方尋獲已死亡

更多

最夯影音

更多
楊丞琳《尋人啟事》唱一半「KID突然哭了」　想到小鬼「世界上只有兩個人教我唱歌...」

楊丞琳《尋人啟事》唱一半「KID突然哭了」　想到小鬼「世界上只有兩個人教我唱歌...」
Selina祕密裝修一年送「夢想豪宅」！　任爸任媽感動噴淚：下輩子都不搬家

Selina祕密裝修一年送「夢想豪宅」！　任爸任媽感動噴淚：下輩子都不搬家

蔡依林.田馥甄「甜菜」合體飆《刻在》　Hebe「深V綁蝴蝶結」...Jolin伸手：我幫妳開？

蔡依林.田馥甄「甜菜」合體飆《刻在》　Hebe「深V綁蝴蝶結」...Jolin伸手：我幫妳開？

郭靜40不惑「沒不想結婚，只怕離婚」　單身5年...「和小杰萬年緋聞」：我們沒吵架！

郭靜40不惑「沒不想結婚，只怕離婚」　單身5年...「和小杰萬年緋聞」：我們沒吵架！

超暖駕駛邊開車不忘「幽默叮嚀」 籲待車停妥再起立：你跌倒我心疼

超暖駕駛邊開車不忘「幽默叮嚀」 籲待車停妥再起立：你跌倒我心疼

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王》，美味佳餚精采上菜，請勿錯過！

ETtoday財經雲

ETtoday財經雲

第一線財經大小事報你知，立刻前往ETtoday財經雲，掌握理財的最新資訊！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲商城黑5購物節開跑

寵物雲商城黑5購物節開跑

超狂【黑5購物節】寵物雲商城滿1,555登記送！全館結帳再89折超優惠

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面