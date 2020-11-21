　
「PS5主機」慘被掉包！開箱只見貓糧氣炸鍋　買家怒投訴

▲PS5 買氣熱烈。（圖／記者蘇晟彥攝）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

PlayStation 5全球各國陸續開賣，但如今多地傳出遭竊災情，除了智利之外，英國也遭殃。當地電商龍頭亞馬遜官方現已證實，公司接獲PS5遊戲主機在運送過程遭竊的通報，甚至出現包裹裝著貓咪飼料、米、氣炸鍋等情形，目前已啟動相關調查。外媒形容，這是竊賊出手掉包拿走遊戲主機的結果。

衛報報導，許多等待PS5主機到貨的買家過去2日陸續收到包裹，豈料打開外包裝時才發現，裝在箱子裡面的商品並非主機，只見貓咪飼料、烤肉架或是袋裝米。就連遊戲業界知名人士也遇上類似情況，MTV電視台記者貝克絲玫（Bex May）準備錄製開箱影片時也發現，她所收到的商品並不是遊戲主機，而是一台氣炸鍋。

另有其他買家遇到的狀況，是在沒有收到包裹的情況下，訂單被標註為已送達。

亞馬遜已透過聲明證實接獲多起類似投訴，發言人強調，只有少部分訂單出現狀況，現階段已啟動相關調查釐清發生異常的原因。

PS5本週四在台灣上市，而上週就已經開賣的日本，銷售狀況也正式曝光，不僅遠勝早2天發售的微軟Xbox Series X，也以些微差距超越持續熱賣的任天堂Switch，登上銷售冠軍寶座。

PlayStation 5PS5亞馬遜英國開箱

