激進左翼襲擊「挺川遊行」　伊凡卡怒批：沉默的主流媒體夠可恥！

▲▼川普支持者14日於華盛頓舉辦「讓美國再次偉大的百萬大遊行」（Million MAGA March）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普支持者14日於華盛頓舉辦「讓美國再次偉大的百萬大遊行」（Million MAGA March）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者張寧倢／綜合報導

美國總統川普聲稱選舉有舞弊情形，不僅引發眾多議論，忠誠支持者14日也走上華盛頓街頭，抗議大選不公，然而，晚間卻有激進左翼人士襲擊示威者，警方趕到現場維持秩序。事後主流媒體卻鮮少有相關報導，不僅川普發文抨擊，第一千金伊凡卡（Ivanka Trump）也在推特發出指責。

根據《每日郵報》報導，美國第一千金伊凡卡15日於推特發文表示，媒體對保守派（川普支持者）遭受的肢體暴力幾乎完全沉默，是既可恥又危險的，若雙方角色對調，人們又該會有多憤怒，「暴力永遠不是解決問題的方法，襲擊者必須受到譴責與起訴。」

此外，伊凡卡哥哥、川普長子小唐納（Donald Trump Jr.）也直指， 4年來把川普支持者塑造成納粹分子，如今卻對激進左派作為保持沉默的主流媒體，正是這起暴力事件的共犯，是惡中之惡。

支持川普的保守派人士14日於華盛頓舉行「讓美國再次偉大的百萬大遊行」（Million MAGA March），包含驕傲男孩（Proud Boys）與誓言守護者（Oath Keepers）等極右翼組織都參加了遊行。而左派團體「反法西斯運動」（Antifa）、「黑命貴運動」（Black Lives Matter）以及自稱無政府主義者卻發動襲擊，有許多示威者因此受傷、流血，而美國主流媒體卻鮮少報導此事。

美國的2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）疫情目前新增確診與住院率都在飆升，疫情大流行的壓力已讓醫、護心力交瘁，數以千計的醫療診所歇業，許多醫護人員提早退休或換輕鬆工作。

2020美國總統大選驕傲男孩反法西斯BLM川普伊凡卡Ivanka北美要聞

