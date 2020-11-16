拜登賀SPACE X發射成功　跟屁蟲川普吹噓：NASA在我任內變得先進

▲SpaceX發射獵鷹9號（Falcon 9），搭載天龍號（Dragon capsule）太空船。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

臺北時間16日早上8點27分，特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）的太空探索公司SpaceX與NASA合作，成功讓太空船「天龍號」（Crew Dragon）在甘迺迪太空中心（KSC）完成發射任務並成功脫離。川普和拜登在選舉結果仍有爭議之時仍分心關注，倆人在「天龍號」升空數分鐘後分別在推特上發文祝賀。

綜合外媒報導，這一項計劃是NASA和SpaceX首次合作，進行正式載人升空的發射任務，它們的目的地是國際太空站。「天龍號」的成功發射象徵著太空探索往前邁進了一大步，拜登在「天龍號」升空後搶先在推特上祝賀NASA和SpaceX成功發射火箭。

Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on today's launch. It’s a testament to the power of science and what we can accomplish by harnessing our innovation, ingenuity, and determination. I join all Americans and the people of Japan in wishing the astronauts Godspeed on their journey.