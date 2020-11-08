　
川普還在做總統夢！1hr連發6文　狂批：這是「失竊的選舉」

▲▼2020美國總統大選,川普。美國總統川普4日在白宮發表演說，對自己前期的選情樂觀。（圖／路透）

▲川普在2020美國總統大選失利。（圖／路透）

記者楊庭蒝／綜合報導

2020年美國總統大選在台灣時間7日終於落幕，民主黨候選人拜登當選新任總統，不過共和黨候選人川普相當不能接受這個結局，稍早又在一小時內在推特連發6則推文，質疑某些州在計票程序上有所瑕疵。

川普指出，如何對選票進行身分驗證，本身就是一個很大的問題，甚至在費城等地，更傳出收到超過一億份的選票，「我們已經開始製表，我們這個國家也曾有過選舉問題的歷史，其中涉及了選民詐欺行為。」

川普在最新的推文中表示，英國最好的民調機構也強調，這是一次失竊的選舉，無法想像拜登在某些區的表現，甚至優於歐巴馬。

據悉，川普的女婿兼白宮高階顧問庫許納（Jared Kushner）在就在川普發表完「離總統大選結束還早」聲明後，針對敗選一事，與川普進行接觸，成敗違和則不得而知，但從川普這一連串的貼文觀察，似乎還沒放棄這次的選戰。

2020美國總統大選結果對於台灣局勢相當關鍵，也是台灣民眾有史以來最關注的一次大選，由於台灣的民眾大多表態支持川普，所以也讓很多人戲稱川普會輸掉，是台灣州的選舉人票還沒開出來。但是在PTT上也有網友分析，如果台灣是美國的一州，投票思維將會完全改變，其實要用美國人的思維，來看待這個假設性的問題。

