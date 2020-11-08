譚德塞推特：期待拜登政府與WHO合作　共同對抗疫情

▲世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）發文恭賀拜登當選。（圖／路透）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

代表民主黨的參選美國總統的拜登率先突破270票的當選門檻，世界各國的政要紛紛在社群發文祝賀，代表世界衛生組織（WHO）的秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）也在推特上恭賀拜登當選美國總統。

譚德塞在推特上發文表示，恭喜拜登與賀錦麗當選美國正副總統，WHO所有同仁都期待與拜登政府團隊合作，尤其在新冠肺炎大流行的當下，全球團結起來保護生命與生計至關重要。

▲拜登上任後預料會否決川普退出WHO的決策。（圖／路透社）



拜登將於明年1月20日正式上任，不過現在已經傳出拜登上任後將會否決川普退出許多國際組織與協定的決策，其中就包括川普任內退出的WHO。

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!