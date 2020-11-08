　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

譚德塞推特：期待拜登政府與WHO合作　共同對抗疫情

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）。（圖／路透）

▲世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）發文恭賀拜登當選。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

代表民主黨的參選美國總統的拜登率先突破270票的當選門檻，世界各國的政要紛紛在社群發文祝賀，代表世界衛生組織（WHO）的秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）也在推特上恭賀拜登當選美國總統。

譚德塞在推特上發文表示，恭喜拜登與賀錦麗當選美國正副總統，WHO所有同仁都期待與拜登政府團隊合作，尤其在新冠肺炎大流行的當下，全球團結起來保護生命與生計至關重要。

▲拜登，Joe biden。（圖／路透社）

▲拜登上任後預料會否決川普退出WHO的決策。（圖／路透社）

拜登將於明年1月20日正式上任，不過現在已經傳出拜登上任後將會否決川普退出許多國際組織與協定的決策，其中就包括川普任內退出的WHO。

►全新小黑瓶砍價近2000元！

►票券擺到過期？逮就補！快來換成東森幣

ET快訊
台灣大賽／統一1勝3敗逆轉勝兄弟　睽違7年奪第10座總冠軍
好市多螃蟹驚見「詭異綠色蟹膏」！　營養師給答案
楊丞琳唱到「泣不成聲」！　下台一看李榮浩傳3字...傻眼了
料理之王每周五晚間九點　美味上映
點擊下載MangoTV 即刻追劇追綜藝！
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

譚德塞推特：期待拜登政府與WHO合作　共同對抗疫情

新加坡總理李顯龍「恭賀拜登當選」：豐富的從政經驗可以克服挑戰

祝賀拜登順利當選！　全球各國元首、組織賀詞一次看

拜登面臨「分裂政府」法案超難推！還沒上任　5大經濟難題等著他

轟拜登癡呆失智！傳金正恩震怒...恐再「試射核武」：應亂棍打死

拜登25歲帥照「顏值破表」！　網驚：根本撞臉美國隊長

日本皇室舉行「立皇嗣之禮」　秋篠宮為第一順位繼承人

颱風家中淹水當泳池！　菲律賓男悠哉追劇享用「漂浮餐」

拜登剛勝選就口誤！　全國演說稱：美國「2.3億人」死於新冠肺炎

直升機空中猛撞2死2傷！1墜毀1迫降滿地殘骸　急速下墜影片曝

《料理之王》小編又厭世「我沒有前男友」　Lulu驚開錯話題：NO~~~~~~

薔薔床堆衣服山「躺2隻死蟑螂」　王思佳崩潰：我頭皮發麻了！！

瓶子吸蛤蠣湯、2支筆摩擦黏一起 眼鏡男做科學實驗「結尾唱原理」

爺等30天才辦「亡妻」除戶手續　靜靜面對離別、放下...故事藏洋蔥

楊丞琳高台踩空...李榮浩「又氣又心疼」　她下台甜喊「老公」報平安：不要擔心

愛女不孕...51歲嬤「借肚」懷親孫 任代理孕母幫圓夢：替妳建立個家

蕭亞軒親自為狗下廚！黃皓眼讒：我的呢？　因毛小孩受傷操碎心…男友溫暖抱抱安撫

青峰即興再創小吃版《青春住了誰》　楊丞琳狂被洗腦：我以後要怎麼唱啊

王瞳自曝與艾成新婚3個月「還是單身」　學習當蔡太太：「姓艾」聽起來怪怪的XD

哈士奇「聲帶遭割」仍奮力顧家　氣音長嚎示警...媽淚：好心疼

譚德塞推特：期待拜登政府與WHO合作　共同對抗疫情

新加坡總理李顯龍「恭賀拜登當選」：豐富的從政經驗可以克服挑戰

祝賀拜登順利當選！　全球各國元首、組織賀詞一次看

拜登面臨「分裂政府」法案超難推！還沒上任　5大經濟難題等著他

轟拜登癡呆失智！傳金正恩震怒...恐再「試射核武」：應亂棍打死

拜登25歲帥照「顏值破表」！　網驚：根本撞臉美國隊長

日本皇室舉行「立皇嗣之禮」　秋篠宮為第一順位繼承人

颱風家中淹水當泳池！　菲律賓男悠哉追劇享用「漂浮餐」

拜登剛勝選就口誤！　全國演說稱：美國「2.3億人」死於新冠肺炎

直升機空中猛撞2死2傷！1墜毀1迫降滿地殘骸　急速下墜影片曝

一家四口擠4坪家！小五童寫信求救：都吃阿嬤撿回來的菜

台灣大賽／統一1勝3敗逆轉勝兄弟　睽違7年奪隊史第10座總冠軍

譚德塞推特：期待拜登政府與WHO合作　共同對抗疫情

跑步減肥不粗腿的4大關鍵！跑前先放鬆「這裡」就不怕長蘿蔔

華城元凶看《殺人回憶》沒感覺！指稱已變了：現在有信心不殺人

點珍奶「混珍洗珠」啥意思？　KIMIKO曝隱藏版點法…網驚：學到了

電影記者會大咖全沒來…人形立牌站一排！男主角傻眼：搞得我很閒

蔡英文推特致賀　總統府：將另再以妥適方式祝賀拜登

竹科特斯拉充電站起火　柵欄內冒大白煙！網：日本露天足湯？

「最強拜登粉」女神卡卡噴淚　直播慶祝勝選：人類最偉大的一天

國道恐慌症發作遭10餘輛車輾斃　女友目擊「人瞬間消失」當場嚇哭

國際熱門新聞

川普宣言：我贏得了總統大選

拜登當選了　284票突破門檻

拜登宣布當選「世界將發生十大改變」

川普敗選「特權沒了」　美媒：性侵+逃稅指控恐讓他入獄

密西根軟體出錯　川普千張票全給拜登

川普小白球打一半　突然得知「拜登當選了」

快訊／拜登284票當選美國總統！本人親自發聲了

BBC：拜登勝選「中國失望了」！

拜登對台灣「重點表態一次看」

拜登25歲帥照！網：根本美國隊長

拜登：很榮幸能帶領這個偉大國家

中國失望了！路透：拜登「抗中」比川普更強硬

川普陣營出包「記者會訂錯地點」　對面竟是火葬場…

快訊／川普：離大選結束還早呢！

更多熱門

相關新聞

蔡英文推特致賀　府：將另再以妥適方式祝賀拜登

蔡英文推特致賀　府：將另再以妥適方式祝賀拜登

拜登當選美國總統，總統蔡英文已透過個人推特致賀，至於是否安排蔡英文語拜登通話電賀，總統府發言人張惇涵受訪表示，將另以妥適方式向勝選者表達祝賀。

女神卡卡噴淚慶勝選：偉大的一天

女神卡卡噴淚慶勝選：偉大的一天

新加坡總理李顯龍恭賀拜登當選

新加坡總理李顯龍恭賀拜登當選

祝賀拜登當選　各國元首、組織賀詞一次看

祝賀拜登當選　各國元首、組織賀詞一次看

綠營押寶川普挨批　洪秀柱籲蔡英文

綠營押寶川普挨批　洪秀柱籲蔡英文

關鍵字：

2020美國總統大選共和黨川普民主黨拜登WHO譚德塞北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

美國總統大選 iphone12 料理之王影音投稿 川普 地震 新冠肺炎 三倍券 小鬼黃鴻升 丁小芹 金馬獎 金正恩 唐鳳 PS5 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 捷運環狀線 口罩 料理之王 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

川普宣言：我贏得了總統大選

連千毅愛徒「直播凸槌」…鏡頭2度拍到槍

拜登當選了　284票突破門檻

楊丞琳「摔下高台」後首露面　無預警宣布：我單身！

薄紗女颱風天取餐！外送員「少做1事」吞負評

獨／鍾明軒爆2年前放鳥節目！

韓天后被爆「碩士論文99％抄的」

快訊／鍾明軒道歉：我後悔了

為何1人通勤「秒選休旅車」　他揭2原因！

基隆宮廟「福壽山天池」撒冥紙　業者狂勸無效

拜登宣布當選「世界將發生十大改變」

川普敗選「特權沒了」　美媒：性侵+逃稅指控恐讓他入獄

密西根軟體出錯　川普千張票全給拜登

4汪跟美女合照燦笑　換爸秒嫌棄

王彩樺17歲女「顏值爆表」正面曝光！網暴動認岳母

更多

最夯影音

更多
《料理之王》小編又厭世「我沒有前男友」　Lulu驚開錯話題：NO~~~~~~

《料理之王》小編又厭世「我沒有前男友」　Lulu驚開錯話題：NO~~~~~~
薔薔床堆衣服山「躺2隻死蟑螂」　王思佳崩潰：我頭皮發麻了！！

薔薔床堆衣服山「躺2隻死蟑螂」　王思佳崩潰：我頭皮發麻了！！

瓶子吸蛤蠣湯、2支筆摩擦黏一起 眼鏡男做科學實驗「結尾唱原理」

瓶子吸蛤蠣湯、2支筆摩擦黏一起 眼鏡男做科學實驗「結尾唱原理」

爺等30天才辦「亡妻」除戶手續　靜靜面對離別、放下...故事藏洋蔥

爺等30天才辦「亡妻」除戶手續　靜靜面對離別、放下...故事藏洋蔥

楊丞琳高台踩空...李榮浩「又氣又心疼」　她下台甜喊「老公」報平安：不要擔心

楊丞琳高台踩空...李榮浩「又氣又心疼」　她下台甜喊「老公」報平安：不要擔心

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王》，美味佳餚精采上菜，請勿錯過！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬資訊不漏接，第一手新聞全直擊！你最愛的導演明星上榜了嗎？

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

全館87折寵物用品大降價

全館87折寵物用品大降價

全館87折！寵物雲商城霸氣開站！來幫毛孩撿便宜！超多品項全網最低！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面