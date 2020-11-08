　
快訊／維吉尼亞州商場周邊爆槍擊　至少3人受傷

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州7日晚間發生槍擊案，現已知至少3人受傷，發生地點就在維吉尼亞海灘Lynnhaven Mall購物中心附近。當地警方表示，傷者現已緊急送往醫院接受治療。

綜合WAVY TV 10報導，警方在當地晚間接近9時接獲通報，儘管傷者已緊急送醫，但現階段傷勢仍有待確認。截至當地晚間9時40分，警方要求當地民眾避開案發現場周遭，且並未有抓到嫌犯的消息傳出。

快訊／維吉尼亞州商場周邊爆槍擊　至少3人受傷

賀錦麗今天打破美國政壇玻璃天花板，成為史上第一位女性副總統，這不僅寫下歷史新頁，並且被認為有助終結現任總統川普治理下美國社會的紛擾。

