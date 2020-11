快訊／川普「白宮幕僚長」確診新冠肺炎！　競選助理也中鏢

▲白宮幕僚長梅多斯(Mark Meadows)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



記者吳美依/綜合報導

根據《彭博社》最新消息,川普的白宮幕僚長梅多斯(Mark Meadows)確診新冠肺炎。另據該社記者透露,目前至少還有另外4名幕僚確診。

NEWS: Along with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least FOUR other White House aides currently have coronavirus, per sources.



Pains were taken to keep Meadows’ illness a secret, I’m told. And people around him who knew were told to keep quiet.