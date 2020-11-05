世界最大冰山「長150km」直衝南喬治亞島　企鵝海豹告急！專家曝1轉機

The world's biggest iceberg, A68a (about 4,200 sq km), is bearing down on the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia - posing a grave threat to local penguins & seals.— BFM News (@NewsBFM) November 4, 2020
The animals' normal foraging routes could be blocked, preventing them from feeding their young properly. pic.twitter.com/DOtYcFkrco
▲A-68A目前與南喬治亞島距離約500公里。（圖／翻攝自推特／@NewsBFM）
記者崔子柔／綜合報導
世界上最大的冰山「A-68A」目前正逼近「南喬治亞島」（South Georgia），如果真的撞上，將會改變島上棲息的企鵝與海豹的生態，也會影響當地漁業發展，但有科學家指出，冰山有機會能捲入溫暖的洋流，再次發生崩落，就可避免悲劇上演。
綜合衛報、BBC等報導，A-68A從2017年從南極冰棚脫落時，長約175公里、寬50公里，面積比盧森堡還大，現在已向北漂流約1400公里，長約150公里、寬約48公里，距離南喬治亞島只有約500公里。
若A-68A繼續向北漂，底部很可能撞到南喬治亞大陸棚，最後卡住，英國南極地質調查局（British Antarctic Survey，BAS）教授泰林（Geraint Tarling）表示，A-68A如果卡在島邊，將導致島上企鵝、海豹的覓食路徑受到影響，「獵食途中如果因為冰山需要繞道，就會增加幼兒餓死的機率。」
The world’s largest iceberg is on course to collide with the British wildlife refuge of South Georgia, threatening the South Atlantic feeding grounds of penguins and seals https://t.co/95ihuETNiT— The Times (@thetimes) November 4, 2020
▲A-68A已經漂流3年。（圖／翻攝自推特／@thetimes）
泰林強調，「而且這座冰山還可能就卡在這10年」，不光是當地生態，經濟活動也難以倖免。不過有BAS的測量學家佛萊明（Peter Fretwell）指出，A-68A已經出現裂痕，未來可能在南喬治亞島打轉，如果進入溫暖的洋流就有機會再次崩落。