國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

南加州再竄野火！氣象局發極端危險警報　10萬人急撤離2消防員傷

▲▼加州爾灣「銀礦大火」（Silverado Fire）。（圖／翻攝自推特／@abc7chriscristi）

▲加州爾灣「銀礦大火」（Silverado Fire）在當地時間26日淩晨爆發。（圖／翻攝自推特／@abc7chriscristi）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯南部的橘郡（Orange County）在當地時間26日淩晨發生大火，狂風推動火焰沿著西爾維拉多峽谷（Silverado Canyon）的山脊延燒，蔓延了29平方公里，並在爾灣（Irvine）附近的房區滋長。快速擴散的野火迫使10萬人撤離家園，更有2名消防員受重傷。

據美聯社報導，這場被稱為「西爾維拉多大火」（Silverado Fire）的野火發生原因仍不得而知，而且由於強風使得飛行不安全，消防機在下午的大部分時間都無法起飛滅火。該縣消防部門稱，2名消防員在與大火搏鬥時分別遭受二度和三度燒傷，目前正在醫院插管。

加州兩大電力公司在火災發生後迅速做出了行動，南加州愛迪生公司（SCE）切斷附近6個縣近4萬戶用戶的電力供應，以防止陣風擊倒設備或將樹枝砸到電線上引發火災。而太平洋瓦電公司（PG&E）也暫停供電，直到工作人員完成空中和地面檢查，並進行維修和確保安全後才恢復。

每年秋季的9至12月，即使天氣並不一定炎熱，南加州都會進入火災高峰期。美國國家氣象局（National Weather Service）警告，26日晚間的風力預計將會減弱，但27日會再次增強，因此官方將當地的極端火災危險警報延長到27日下午5點。

科學家表示，氣候變化使加州更加乾燥，這意味著樹木更加易燃。在過去，10月和11月是火災最嚴重的月份，但今年加州至今已發生了8600起野火，導致31人死亡，1萬6600平方公里的土地和約9200座建築物被燒毀。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

