巴基斯坦學校爆炸77死傷！孩童慘淪攻擊目標　殘骸畫面曝光

▲ 巴基斯坦一所宗教學校爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

巴基斯坦北部城市白沙瓦（Peshawar）27日上午一所宗教學校發生爆炸，現已知至少7人死亡、70人受傷，死傷者年齡大多介於9歲至20歲之間。根據推特流傳的畫面，案發現場可見碎裂磚石殘骸，地面出現疑似血跡的紅色痕跡，學生們則是在殘破現場中收拾書包。

綜合路透社等外媒報導，事發地點位在開伯爾-普什圖省（Khyber Pakhtunkhwa）的Speen Jamaat清真寺，而這裡也是當地孩童的伊斯蘭學校，但到了當地上午8時30分左右，現場突然爆炸。

警方私下透露，「爆炸地點就在學校，一名身分不明的人把爆炸裝置塞入塑膠袋中。」依據現場畫面，清真寺大廳內部嚴重受損，可見天花板處處是坑洞，地板上散落許多殘骸碎片。

該省衛生部長賈格拉（Taimur Khan Jhagra）表示，多名傷者現已緊急送往當地雷丁夫人醫院（Lady Reading Hospital）接受治療，現已知有70多人被送往該院，截至目前7人死亡。

Five killed and around 50 others injured in a blast inside a seminary in Dir colony area of #Peshawar , police and hospital officials said. The BDS says the IED was put inside a bag pic.twitter.com/tMb4IQKvXd

Atleast 7 people killed, 70 injured in a blast at a Madrassah in Dir Colony in Peshawar - Those killed are children who were in the age bracket of 9 till 20 years old, Those injured include MOSTLY children. #PeshawarBlast#Peshawar #SaudiArabia #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/NUfBYTI5sQ