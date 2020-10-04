川普住院中！軍醫院附近出現可疑背包　警方急呼叫拆彈小組

▲蒙哥馬利郡警方已趕抵現場進行交管。（圖／翻攝自推特）
記者詹雅婷／編譯
美國總統川普確診新冠肺炎後，入住國家軍事醫療中心。但根據美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息，軍醫院附近街道被發現有個遭到遺棄的可疑背包，蒙哥馬利郡警方已關閉道路，等待消防單位處理現場。
警方稍早證實，現已向蒙哥馬利郡消防單位及拆彈小組尋求支援，針對可疑背包做進一步調查。
川普入住的軍醫院是沃爾特-里德國家軍事醫學中心（Walter Reed National Military Medical Center），位在馬里蘭州。根據白宮醫師康利3日的備忘錄，川普是在美國時間1日確診新冠肺炎，2日接受再生元製藥公司抗體藥物治療。
BREAKING: Montgomery County Police have swarmed Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. after a suspicious bag was left in the roadway.— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 4, 2020
Rockville Pike is shut down between Jones Bridge Road and Cedar Lane.
President Trump is being treated at the military hospital for COVID. pic.twitter.com/ynZHtlrZbS