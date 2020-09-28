她趁孩熟睡「裸揪老公激戰」　頂點歡愉突聽到：媽媽～…當場心臟嚇停！

▲女子分享自己跟丈夫性愛被小孩撞見。（圖／翻攝自IG@houseofhoods_）
記者陳亭伃／綜合報導
不少人有小孩之後，對於夫妻、伴侶之間的「那檔事」，都會出現倦怠或是次數減少的情況，除了育兒耗費體力也會擔心「辦事被打擾」。一名國外的母親日前就分享自己跟丈夫趁孩子熟睡後恩愛，卻沒想到孩子突然闖進們，讓她「心臟都停下」，尷尬到無法面對小孩，引起不少媽媽網友的共鳴。
根據英國《每日星報》報導，育有4個孩子的胡德（Jessica Hood）在平時生活除了照顧小孩之外，與丈夫的生活也相當努力經營，在處理好孩子的作息之際也會有兩人世界。但在夜晚想要做些事情的時候，總是要擔心會有孩子起來想要找媽媽，直到日前胡德想趁著孩子熟睡，跟丈夫恩愛，到了激烈的時候，發生了最擔心的事情。
胡德的一個孩子突然站在房間門口，問：「媽媽你們在幹嘛？」，胡德表示，「瞬間我的世界暫停了，在這麼親密的時候竟然被孩子看到，心臟幾乎都要停了」。胡德的丈夫身體剛好擋住全裸的她，並回答小孩說：「我正在幫媽咪按摩」。
胡德當下思考，若是孩子進來房間看到這幕得有多尷尬，甚至想要安撫孩子都無法馬上起身。這樣的經驗立刻讓許多當媽的網友回應：「這真的是最尷尬的場景」、「只能等小孩不在家，或是送回外婆外公家」、「每次這樣就興致缺缺了！」
- DADDY WAS WRESTLING MUMMY - Busted mid thrust. It's all happened to us. Its 9.30pm on a Wednesday what could possibly go wrong?. Little bit of nookie never hurt anyone right? I thought my heart couldn't race any faster during such an intimate moment but now I'm on the verge of cardic arrest. No amount of chairs or even a chested draw was gonna stop it. It was like a stampede of elephants except there was no warning..I mean Why would there be?!,They're meant be asleep!!.So here I am, Naked ,not my best angle, Legs sky high!.Lucky I had Karl's pastey white ass blocking my 5'oclock shadow because it could of been so much worse.It was like slow motion.The creek of the door, the hall light shining on our faces as if we were criminals of the night. My mum instinct kicked in and I did what anyone else would do in a situation like that. I played dead. I played bloody dead!! , I Even threw a little bit of the tongue out the side of my mouth. YEP I actually did that. Lost my dignity and any sense I had too during my most valuable time. Neat .So here i am dead, lifeless , going floppy alot quicker than Karl unfortunately. Then, Reaching around for a blanket Karl flew over me like batman with his Cape, hiding any evidence of the act. I was hoping Karl was performing a magic trick to be honest , one that would see the kids remove the blanket and I had disappeared!.Tada!.My thoughts were racing, So were we quick enough? What did they see?. Oh my God they're going to be in therapy for life!!. My kids are young but not as innocent as I would like. Lily is 7 and already gives the impression she knows alot!. I could see us being her highlight of school holidays , her "tell" at show and tell on the first day back.From beyond the doona , was a little voice.What are you doing?. That was a GREAT sign, reassuring words to me."We are play fighting , I'm giving mummy a massage".... DUMB DUMB DUMB answer. REALLY KARL REALLY!,Well so I thought! Karl then tells them to get back to bed and our act of love seem to go unnoticed without any questions.That was until I heard Lily walking off with Logan up the hallway , she * giggles * mum and dad were doing sex. MORE IN COMMENTS