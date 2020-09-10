剛讚台灣成就應獲世界讚賞！美衛生部長與蕭美琴通話　談公衛合作

▲駐美代表蕭美琴與美國衛生部長阿札爾。（圖／取自駐美國台北經濟文化代表處推特、阿札爾推特）



文／中央社記者江今葉華盛頓9日專電

甫訪問台灣回美的美國衛生部長阿札爾今天推文表示，與駐美代表蕭美琴通話，雙方談及他的訪台行程，也針對下一步強化美台公衛合作進行討論。

阿札爾（Alex Azar）今天在推文上對台灣在全球公衛領域的領導地位表示讚許，他相信台灣的成就應能在世界舞台獲得讚賞。

他透露剛與蕭美琴通話，雙方談到他日前的台灣訪問行程，觸及下階段台美強化公衛合作議題。

