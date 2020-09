兒不聽勸「大買比特幣」！知名分析師發起投票　81%網支持其子：買得好

▲彼得·希夫的兒子購買比特幣,他因此在推特上發起投票「該聽誰的意見?」(圖/路透)

記者施怡妏/綜合報導

知名分析師彼得·希夫(Peter Schiff)是黃金投資的擁護者,向來對比特幣投資都抱持著負面看法,但他的兒子卻不聽勸說,購買大量比特幣,讓他再推特上發起投票,「要聽從57歲有投資經驗的專業人士,還是18歲的大學新生?」沒想到竟然有多達81%的人,認為要聽兒子的。

Against my advice my son @SchiffSpencer just bought even more #Bitcoin. Whose advice do you want to follow? A 57-year-old experienced investor/business owner who's been an investment professional for over 30 years or an 18-year-old college freshman who's never even had a job.