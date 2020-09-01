　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

對台6保證與AIT不同　張競列疑點曝警訊：是史達偉的保證囉？

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼美國國務院主管亞太事務助理國務卿史達偉（David Stilwell）。（圖／路透）

▲美國國務院亞太助卿史達偉（David Stilwell）。（圖／路透）

記者邱茀濱／綜合報導

美國在台協會（AIT）公佈「六項保證」的解密電報後，美國國務院亞太助卿史達偉（David Stilwell）隨後逐條唸出6項保證的內容。不過，中華戰略學會研究員張競仔細比對兩者的說法，發現史達偉所唸文辭與原始外交電文不同，是否另有玄機仍待觀察，外交官員應聯繫美方說明清楚。

張競在臉書發文表示，美國上海公報原文，The U.S. side declared: The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.

值得注意的是，張競整理出AIT公佈涉及「六項保證」外交電文原始文字與史達偉看著講稿唸出的文辭，意外發現兩者明顯不同。

據《中時電子報》報導，張競指出，史達偉在線上研討會時確實曾提到，「We have changed nothing about these longstanding policies. What we are doing, though, is making some important updates to our engagement with Taiwan to better reflect these policies and respond to changing circumstances. The adjustments are significant, but still well within the boundaries of our one-China policy.」但若是自作聰明亂改當年檔案所明白記述字辭，那就不再是雷根的六項保證，而是史達偉的六項保證囉！

張競不知史達偉更改文字是否存在玄機，此舉值得有外交專長的學者深入研究，政府也應正視兩者的不同，並視為外交警訊，聯繫美方說明清楚。

另外，張競接受《ETtoday》新聞雲記者電訪時表示，依據美國在台協會網站所公佈檔案原件，顯示出當年我國外交官員在國際環境極度惡劣環境下，確實能夠據理力爭維護國家利益，特別是錢復先生姓名出現在美方外交電文字裡行間中，不僅證明美國必須慎重與錢復先生交涉，更可證明其確實忠於國家功不可沒。

►DIOR化妝包搭配經典保養、爆款彩妝，買到賺到

►尾牙抽中「遠得要命住宿券」 送人才知↑1.5倍

ET快訊
快訊／高雄少女案盧嫌、王嫌「無保請回」！限制住居
肚子肥肉擠出！醫曝「3個小動作」害的　每天做2運動燃燒脂肪
肉搜達人靠「4個號碼」找到保全李宗瑞！前PTT版主助破案
高雄少女案盧嫌、王嫌「略誘罪」移送雄檢
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

對台6保證與AIT不同　張競列疑點曝警訊：是史達偉的保證囉？

捷克團游宜蘭、喝珍奶　游錫堃送上「素還真」：不畏強權

蔡英文大讚「台捷友好」：台灣只要堅持信念必然贏得世界尊敬

韋德齊PO演講全文被讚爆　網淚灑留言：疫情過後去捷克玩

捷克參議員主動與王婉諭交換聯絡方式　盼在社福等議題保持聯繫

安倍閃辭後政策路線不變　學者曝：台美日將更緊密

游錫堃贈捷克議長紀念「議事槌」：民主價值牽成兩國友誼

台捷簽三項MOU有疑點　陳揮文：這是醞釀很長的一場秀

嚴德發反擊馬英九「首戰即終戰」：國軍沒有撐多久的問題

羅智強：進口美豬吃定民眾　連署恢復公投綁大選

「第一槍對著我頭開」　館長首度現身直播

鄭家純砸300萬投資「人類滅絕計畫」　曝生日願望：不要再叫我雞排妹

《我的婆婆》鍾欣凌遭女兒騙250萬　心酸流淚道別：媽媽已經沒有錢給妳了

感人！疫情下的「台韓跨國婚禮」　公公致詞叮嚀：老婆永遠是對的

14歲少女搭高鐵北上新竹失聯　母PO網友奇怪對話淚求：快回來

《以家人之名》子秋的心結尖尖來解　凌霄公開戀情「大舅子」等著篡位

「誰在監視我」無法消失的注目感　從社工師眼中看你不了解的思覺失調

「保全李宗瑞」疑拐高雄少女！　4天沒回家...妻竟刪LINE重要對話

阿伯從車格拖整台機車擺紅線！　掉包過程全錄...網怒：應該提告

蔡恩雨翻唱任然情歌《飛鳥和蟬》　不再電音風！溫柔嗓音撫慰網心

對台6保證與AIT不同　張競列疑點曝警訊：是史達偉的保證囉？

捷克團游宜蘭、喝珍奶　游錫堃送上「素還真」：不畏強權

蔡英文大讚「台捷友好」：台灣只要堅持信念必然贏得世界尊敬

韋德齊PO演講全文被讚爆　網淚灑留言：疫情過後去捷克玩

捷克參議員主動與王婉諭交換聯絡方式　盼在社福等議題保持聯繫

安倍閃辭後政策路線不變　學者曝：台美日將更緊密

游錫堃贈捷克議長紀念「議事槌」：民主價值牽成兩國友誼

台捷簽三項MOU有疑點　陳揮文：這是醞釀很長的一場秀

嚴德發反擊馬英九「首戰即終戰」：國軍沒有撐多久的問題

羅智強：進口美豬吃定民眾　連署恢復公投綁大選

35歲前受孕成功率高　體重和年齡影響婦女生育能力

PIKO太郎跨界合作皮卡丘　神解「PIKACHU」英文這樣翻譯

越南超狂寵物咖啡廳「地板直接變魚池」　網驚：怎麼走進去？

中職／拚單隊2土投十勝　王溢正不強求：年輕投手站出來

脫毛做錯小心傷肌膚！3部位居家除毛正確方法＆注意事項

快訊／高雄少女案盧嫌、王嫌「無保請回」限制住居

日職／宋家豪飆154但丟分吞敗　上沢直之完投勝

查寧塔圖不當脫衣猛男了！　穿火辣仙女裝自爆：我內心有個小女孩

《驕女》仁芯腹黑反圈粉！怒搧姊妹巴掌…改口叫養母「阿姨」

桃園航空城即將進入實質動工階段　「航空城工程處」揭牌成立

高雄少女尋獲！被藏在密室夾層　「保全李宗瑞」略誘罪押回高雄

政治熱門新聞

捷克參議長韋德齊喊「我是台灣人」

黃子哲呼籲陳時中遵守承諾　「立即下台」！

陳時中滿意度下滑23%！宅神曝「關鍵」

即／柯文哲探視館長　與主治醫師討論病情

陳吉仲緊急南下　遭養豬協會閉門洗臉

捷克議長喊「我是台灣人」　林俊憲：台灣不再是孤島

若當選捷克總統推動與台灣建交？　韋德齊回應了

捷克議長訪台被嗆要「付出代價」！民進黨回應了

陳玉珍：難道民進黨覺得進口美豬很丟臉？

韋德齊PO演講全文　網淚灑留言

陳玉珍攔截捷克參議員　拒絕瘦肉精美豬

全文／捷克參議長「我是一個台灣人」演說

防疫助攻外交！台灣、日本開放商務人士入境

若武統台灣「攻打台積電」沈富雄3點預言

更多熱門

相關新聞

AIT解密電報　國台辦：挾洋自重、自食惡果

AIT解密電報　國台辦：挾洋自重、自食惡果

美國在台協會（AIT）公布兩則解密電報，強調「六項保證」始終是美國對台及對中政策的根本要素。對此，大陸國台辦發言人馬曉光今（1）日表示，「民進黨當局挾洋自重、倚美謀獨，無異飲鳩止渴，必將自食惡果。」

前AIT處長：對台6項保證只是作秀

前AIT處長：對台6項保證只是作秀

AIT處長酈英傑：感謝台灣

AIT處長酈英傑：感謝台灣

肯定開放美牛豬進口　AIT：證明台灣是可靠貿易夥伴

肯定開放美牛豬進口　AIT：證明台灣是可靠貿易夥伴

美亞太助卿：一中政策不等於一中原則

美亞太助卿：一中政策不等於一中原則

關鍵字：

AIT史達偉張競

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 停班停課 金正恩 唐鳳 颱風即時 三倍券 李登輝 羅霈穎 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 三浦春馬 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 安新建經

熱門新聞

快訊／高雄少女密室現場曝光！失聯66hrs　只有1隻鯊魚玩偶陪伴

20警房裡搜3次　高雄少女：想回家

快訊／高雄少女找到了

高雄少女案　全台出動200警力

歐陽娜娜被起底「五五身無P照」！

即／高雄少女「藏在密室夾層」

包偉銘子開車撞5機車　婦求償1500萬結果曝

高雄少女失聯66hrs「早有警覺」

疑帶走高雄少女！保全界李宗瑞曝光

同台孫安佐「刺青男」是饒舌歌手

9/1起交通大執法1個月！　台大教授：大家小心了

茵聲關美肌真面目罕見現形！

高雄少女被套項圈囚密室66hrs　驗傷結果出爐！

高雄少女藏身「保全李宗瑞母親家」！2人一併帶回

高雄少女失蹤！警出動4車埋伏…查扣神秘文件

更多

最夯影音

更多
「第一槍對著我頭開」　館長首度現身直播

「第一槍對著我頭開」　館長首度現身直播
鄭家純砸300萬投資「人類滅絕計畫」　曝生日願望：不要再叫我雞排妹

鄭家純砸300萬投資「人類滅絕計畫」　曝生日願望：不要再叫我雞排妹

《我的婆婆》鍾欣凌遭女兒騙250萬　心酸流淚道別：媽媽已經沒有錢給妳了

《我的婆婆》鍾欣凌遭女兒騙250萬　心酸流淚道別：媽媽已經沒有錢給妳了

感人！疫情下的「台韓跨國婚禮」　公公致詞叮嚀：老婆永遠是對的

感人！疫情下的「台韓跨國婚禮」　公公致詞叮嚀：老婆永遠是對的

14歲少女搭高鐵北上新竹失聯　母PO網友奇怪對話淚求：快回來

14歲少女搭高鐵北上新竹失聯　母PO網友奇怪對話淚求：快回來

熱門快報

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

東森好朋友生活節

東森好朋友生活節

最豪華的歌手陣容，最可愛的萌寵市集，還有最受歡迎的手作市集，9/19美堤不見不散！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

寵物雲網路商城改版清倉 輸入折扣碼不限金額現折100元 滿2000折200元

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面