對台6保證與AIT不同　張競列疑點曝警訊：是史達偉的保證囉？

記者邱茀濱／綜合報導

美國在台協會（AIT）公佈「六項保證」的解密電報後，美國國務院亞太助卿史達偉（David Stilwell）隨後逐條唸出6項保證的內容。不過，中華戰略學會研究員張競仔細比對兩者的說法，發現史達偉所唸文辭與原始外交電文不同，是否另有玄機仍待觀察，外交官員應聯繫美方說明清楚。

張競在臉書發文表示，美國上海公報原文，The U.S. side declared: The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.

值得注意的是，張競整理出AIT公佈涉及「六項保證」外交電文原始文字與史達偉看著講稿唸出的文辭，意外發現兩者明顯不同。

據《中時電子報》報導，張競指出，史達偉在線上研討會時確實曾提到，「We have changed nothing about these longstanding policies. What we are doing, though, is making some important updates to our engagement with Taiwan to better reflect these policies and respond to changing circumstances. The adjustments are significant, but still well within the boundaries of our one-China policy.」但若是自作聰明亂改當年檔案所明白記述字辭，那就不再是雷根的六項保證，而是史達偉的六項保證囉！

張競不知史達偉更改文字是否存在玄機，此舉值得有外交專長的學者深入研究，政府也應正視兩者的不同，並視為外交警訊，聯繫美方說明清楚。

另外，張競接受《ETtoday》新聞雲記者電訪時表示，依據美國在台協會網站所公佈檔案原件，顯示出當年我國外交官員在國際環境極度惡劣環境下，確實能夠據理力爭維護國家利益，特別是錢復先生姓名出現在美方外交電文字裡行間中，不僅證明美國必須慎重與錢復先生交涉，更可證明其確實忠於國家功不可沒。

