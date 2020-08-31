快訊／阿布達比氣爆！餐廳炸爛「碎玻璃海」多人輕重傷急送醫

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

中東阿布達比31日傳出劇烈餐廳氣爆，造成多人輕重傷，目前已經全數送往醫院，警方釋出的照片中，可以看出爆炸威力相當強大，大樓一樓玻璃幾乎全，臨停車輛也同樣受到波及，遭到斷裂的樑柱壓毀。

據悉爆炸的地方，已經被當地警方圍起，並且要求該地區的居民撤離，傷者傷勢從輕度到中度不等。目前推測是餐廳瓦斯引發的氣爆，詳細情況仍須進一步調查。

▲氣爆餐廳現場。（圖／翻攝自阿布達比警方）

#AbuDhabi_Police are dealing with an explosion accident that occurred due to gas leakage inside a restaurant #UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/cTPMKq2x8L

#BREAKING : Roads closed in Abu Dhabi after suspected gas explosion in restaurant https://t.co/iLR92wp8zQ

there was an explosion that happened in abu dhabi and my family lives near the place