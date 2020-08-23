　
南蘇丹貨機首都附近墜毀　7死1乘客倖存「健康狀況良好」

▲▼南蘇丹貨機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特「@AthianGar」）

▲南蘇丹貨機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特「@AthianGar」）

文／中央社南蘇丹朱巴22日綜合外電報導

南蘇丹西南航空公司（South West Aviation）一架貨機今天在首都朱巴（Juba）附近墜毀，造成機上4名乘客和3名機組員罹難，僅一名女乘客倖存且健康狀況良好。

南蘇丹運輸部長尤爾（Madut Biar Yol）表示，那架貨機於今天早上起飛後不久，墜毀在朱巴市國際機場以西約7公里的卡邁魯地區（Kameru）。

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This morning in South Sudan Juba the plane got crash in Hai referendum area Yaba puol village <a href="https://t.co/l8cmGd9jN7">pic.twitter.com/l8cmGd9jN7</a></p>&mdash; Athian Dut Wol Gar (@AthianGar) <a href="https://twitter.com/AthianGar/status/1297107640653418498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

尤爾告訴法新社：「機上有8人，包括5名乘客和3名機組員，僅其中一名乘客倖存，且她的健康狀況良好。另外4名乘客和3名機組員罹難。」

尤爾指出，機組員是俄羅斯人，乘客全都是南蘇丹人。西南航空那架貨機替設在朱巴的機會銀行（Opportunity Bank）運送現金前往南蘇丹西北部瓦烏（Wau）地區。

南蘇丹貨機首都附近墜毀　7死1乘客倖存「健康狀況良好」

索馬利亞首都爆武裝攻擊　至少5死10傷

索馬利亞首都爆武裝攻擊　至少5死10傷

索馬利亞官員和當地目擊者表示，首都摩加迪休（Mogadishu）一間高級海濱飯店今天遭攻擊，疑似「青年黨」（al-Shabaab）的武裝分子使用槍械和炸彈殺害至少5人。

尼日槍手射殺8人焚車逃逸！6名法籍遊客慘死

尼日槍手射殺8人焚車逃逸！6名法籍遊客慘死

非洲確診破百萬　WHO：仍未達高峰

非洲確診破百萬　WHO：仍未達高峰

尼羅河大壩蓄水惹議　三國再協商

尼羅河大壩蓄水惹議　三國再協商

馬拉威：7中國人持槍走私犀牛角　判11年

馬拉威：7中國人持槍走私犀牛角　判11年

