圖／黎巴嫩轟天炸「威力等同規模3.3地震」慘成廢墟　最新災後畫面曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特4日晚間6時發生巨大爆炸，至少造成78死、4000人受傷。根據美國地質調查局數據，此次爆炸測得規模3.3地震，就連241公里之外的賽普勒斯首都尼柯西亞（Nicosia）都聽得到巨大爆炸聲響；美駐貝魯特大使館聲明警告有毒氣體，建議民眾應戴上口罩避免外出。

Lebanon determines cause of explosion in Beirut

The Lebanese prime minister revealed that an unguarded 2,750 ton ammonium nitrate shipment was the cause of the explosion in Beirut.



The Governor of Beirut compared today's explosion to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs. pic.twitter.com/Zn7g5CScZt — Revista RDM Los qué todos leen(@RdmRevista) August 5, 2020

此次巨大爆炸發生後，後續伴隨著一個小型爆炸。黎巴嫩內政部證實，爆炸主因為存放在港口多年的硝酸銨；根據《半島電視台》報導，相關單位或特定人員並沒有多做保護措施，這才讓2750噸的硝酸銨爆炸。目前已知總理夫人、女兒和數名顧問皆受到輕傷，黎巴嫩長槍黨（Kataeb）秘書長那哈利安（Nizar Najarian）死於爆炸中。

爆炸當下的畫面在網路上瘋傳，許多逃命瞬間畫面曝光。根據美國地質調查局數據，此次爆炸測得規模3.3地震。

Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow Lebanon. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel. May the comfort of God help you during this difficult time. #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/ylxzB7KIRT — kkyle. (@qyleeeei) August 5, 2020



▼ 目前傷亡人數已超過4000人。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▼救援人員趕赴現場救災搶命。（圖／路透）