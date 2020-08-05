　
圖／黎巴嫩轟天炸「威力等同規模3.3地震」慘成廢墟　最新災後畫面曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特4日晚間6時發生巨大爆炸，至少造成78死、4000人受傷。根據美國地質調查局數據，此次爆炸測得規模3.3地震，就連241公里之外的賽普勒斯首都尼柯西亞（Nicosia）都聽得到巨大爆炸聲響；美駐貝魯特大使館聲明警告有毒氣體，建議民眾應戴上口罩避免外出。

此次巨大爆炸發生後，後續伴隨著一個小型爆炸。黎巴嫩內政部證實，爆炸主因為存放在港口多年的硝酸銨；根據《半島電視台》報導，相關單位或特定人員並沒有多做保護措施，這才讓2750噸的硝酸銨爆炸。目前已知總理夫人、女兒和數名顧問皆受到輕傷，黎巴嫩長槍黨（Kataeb）秘書長那哈利安（Nizar Najarian）死於爆炸中。

爆炸當下的畫面在網路上瘋傳，許多逃命瞬間畫面曝光。根據美國地質調查局數據，此次爆炸測得規模3.3地震。

▼ 目前傷亡人數已超過4000人。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特爆炸。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特爆炸。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特爆炸。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特爆炸。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▼救援人員趕赴現場救災搶命。（圖／路透）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／路透）

