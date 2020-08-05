快訊／黎巴嫩貝魯特港大爆炸…「鞭炮貨船」炸出一圈衝擊波　畫面曝光

▲黎巴嫩貝魯特發生大爆炸。（圖／路透）
記者王致凱／綜合報導
黎巴嫩首都貝魯特4日發生強烈爆炸，強烈爆炸威力導致附近大樓都被震碎，現場冒出大量橘色煙霧。外媒指爆炸疑似發生在貝魯特港附近，目擊者稱在大爆炸前港口已經發生火警。
BREAKING NEWS: Repost from @karmagawa There was just a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon just now, no word yet on cause or casualties, please share with your followers and tag people who need to see this, let’s all pray together for everyone in the area affected #beirut #lebanon #prayforlebanon #karmagawa
Deeply shocked with the visuals of massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with the people of Lebanon. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/mdrZXXwuLC
根據英國《衛報》報導，目前上不清楚爆炸具體原因，也不清楚傷亡人數，但目擊者向當地媒體稱至少有數十人受傷，醫院內擠滿了傷患。
黎巴嫩衛生部長表示，事發原因為一艘載有鞭炮的船隻在港口爆炸。
報導稱，黎巴嫩《每日星報》辦公室位於港口僅400公尺，根據該報社記者上傳至推特的畫面，爆炸衝擊波導致大樓辦公室內一片狼藉，場面相當駭人。
▼貝魯特大爆炸後，消防隊員正在撲滅火勢。（圖／路透）
BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH— Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020