快訊／黎巴嫩貝魯特港大爆炸…「鞭炮貨船」炸出一圈衝擊波　畫面曝光

▲黎巴嫩貝魯特發生大爆炸。（圖／路透）



記者王致凱／綜合報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特4日發生強烈爆炸，強烈爆炸威力導致附近大樓都被震碎，現場冒出大量橘色煙霧。外媒指爆炸疑似發生在貝魯特港附近，目擊者稱在大爆炸前港口已經發生火警。

