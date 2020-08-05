　
快訊／黎巴嫩貝魯特港大爆炸…「鞭炮貨船」炸出一圈衝擊波　畫面曝光

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲黎巴嫩貝魯特發生大爆炸。（圖／路透）

記者王致凱／綜合報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特4日發生強烈爆炸，強烈爆炸威力導致附近大樓都被震碎，現場冒出大量橘色煙霧。外媒指爆炸疑似發生在貝魯特港附近，目擊者稱在大爆炸前港口已經發生火警。

根據英國《衛報》報導，目前上不清楚爆炸具體原因，也不清楚傷亡人數，但目擊者向當地媒體稱至少有數十人受傷，醫院內擠滿了傷患。

黎巴嫩衛生部長表示，事發原因為一艘載有鞭炮的船隻在港口爆炸。

報導稱，黎巴嫩《每日星報》辦公室位於港口僅400公尺，根據該報社記者上傳至推特的畫面，爆炸衝擊波導致大樓辦公室內一片狼藉，場面相當駭人。

▼貝魯特大爆炸後，消防隊員正在撲滅火勢。（圖／路透）

▲▼貝魯特大爆炸後，消防隊員正在撲滅火勢。（圖／路透）

黎巴嫩反政府示威自從去年10月延燒至今。總理迪亞布（Hassan Diab）上任未能平息怒火，他17日組閣失敗，導致民眾18日又發起新一波抗議，要求改革金融與政治體制，拒絕償還國家債務。遊行過程中，部分人士與警方發生暴力衝突，雙方超過220人受傷，是三個月以來最嚴重的一次。

貝魯特

