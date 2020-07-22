中國駐美領事館「焚燒大量文件」　消防員獲報抵達…全部遭擋門外！

This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.

DETAILS SO FAR: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/0myxe6HIlC — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

記者張方瑀／綜合外電報導

根據美國休士頓警察局（Houston police Department）消息指出，中國駐休士頓領事館21日晚間8時許，在館內的後院焚燒文件產生濃煙，消防隊接獲通報立刻趕往現場，但抵達後卻被擋在館外，不得其門而入。

根據當地媒體《KPRC2》報導，休士頓警方表示，他們在當地時間21日晚間8時左右（台灣時間22日上午9時）接獲通報，有人正在中國休士頓領事館的後院焚燒大量文件，從館外可以看見些許濃煙，也有住在領事館外的居民，拍到館內員工將紙類丟進垃圾桶內燃燒的畫面。

.@HoustonFire and @houstonpolice are responding to reports of documents being burned at the Consulate General of China on 3417 Montrose Boulevard. Here's what the scene looks like there right now. pic.twitter.com/grUHhqmUz4 — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

消防隊接獲通報後立刻趕往現場，卻被擋在館外不得進入，從曝光的影片可以看到，數十名消防員就在領事館外等待。目擊者向記者表示，「你可以聞到紙類燒焦的味道，但所有的消防人員都在大樓外面，他們不能進去。」

休士頓警方指出，當天館內的員工在下午4時左右被要求返家，目前不確定是否與火警有關。據了解，這場火警沒有人和人員傷亡，詳細事發經過也正在進行調查。

A video captured by our crew outside the Consulate General of China in Houston shows people hosing down what appear to be flaming open containers in the courtyard of the property.

DETAILS: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/ToQitHjy2T — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

