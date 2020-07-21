　
土黃色膠帶裹全屍！　印尼記者拍攝染疫亡者照：最心碎的作品

To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome

印尼攝影記者 Joshua Irwandi 在雅加達醫院拍攝一名逝於新冠肺炎的往生者。

記者謝欣辰／綜合報導

印尼社群平台最近瘋傳一張全身包覆土黃色膠帶，形似木乃伊躺在病床上的照片，相當震撼！拍攝的新聞工作者伊爾萬迪（Joshua Irwandi）表示，這位因新冠肺炎而病逝的亡者，是他拍過最心碎的作品，想藉由它致敬所有醫護人員，在社群平台Instgram貼出，獲得超過32萬人關注。

印尼自從新冠肺炎爆發後，疫情相當嚴峻，確診人數是東南亞之冠。伊爾萬迪每天看著所有醫護人員冒著極大風險穿梭在病患中，努力搶救受折磨的生命。這張照片含有重大意義，除了拿來警世世人不可對疫情掉以輕心，更是要向所有醫護人員致上最深的敬意。

（圖／取自pixabay）

▲醫護人員守護著大家的安全。（圖／取自pixabay）

報導提到，此張照片將刊登在國家地理雜誌的8月份專刊，引發許多網友討論並分享，不只都感到心碎，更看到了真實的疫情。但也有人不同想法，像是印尼歌手安吉（Erdian AjiPrihartanto）表示，貼文被許多知名人物轉載，讓人懷疑背後是否有操作行為。

印尼專業攝影記者組織（PFI）發表聲明，除了對安吉的評論強烈譴責，也為伊爾萬迪的照片背書，因為拍攝行為一切符合新聞倫理規範也獲得同意，並全程遵守防疫的要求，希望大家尊重實地記者的專業。

點這裡，留個言吧!
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

國民黨革實院長羅智強等人20日指控總統府秘書長蘇嘉全、民進黨立委蘇震清可涉及力用國營事業赴印尼，私下會晤高層圖私利，但遭外交部及兩人反駁，並揚言提告。對此，羅智強21日下午在臉書表示，外交部不敢公布電文，也不證實真偽，不就是默認此事為真。

關鍵字：

新冠肺炎COVID-19印尼Joshua Irwandi裹屍東南亞要聞

