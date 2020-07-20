　
英國2警「幫上手銬」跪地猛壓　非裔嫌犯趴地喊：放開我脖子

記者曾筠淇／綜合報導

美國非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）先前遭警察過度執法而窒息死亡，英國又有2名員警為了逮捕非裔男子馬庫斯.庫恩（Marcus Coutain），竟用力壓住嫌犯的頭部、脖子及肩頸。從目擊者的影片中可以見得，非裔嫌犯明明幾乎已無反抗能力，然而這2名員警卻始終不鬆手，疑似執法過當，目前兩人都已遭到處分。

據英國地區性晚報《Express & Star》報導，在英國倫敦伊斯林頓倫敦自治市（Islington），45歲的庫恩因為被控藏有刀械，因此當場遭到員警逮捕。從畫面中可以見得，2名員警跪在地上並架住嫌犯脖子，在銬上手銬後，繼續壓制嫌犯的頭部與手部，庫恩則大聲吶喊，「滾開，放開我的脖子，我沒做錯任何事」。

▲▼ 全美為非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）之死抗議的浪潮迄今未歇。（圖／路透）

▲不少人對「佛洛伊德之死」氣憤難平。（圖／路透）

影片傳出後，立刻引起民眾不滿，當地的警隊副處長史帝夫.豪斯（Steve House）表示，這段影像確實讓不少人感到不安，不過，「警察訓練中並沒有教授這些做法」，其中一名警官已被停職，另名則被撤職，他們也將對事件進行更深入的調查。

倫敦市長薩迪克.汗（Sadiq Khan）表示，「我對這一令人痛苦的事件深感關切，我們已緊急向警察局高級官員提出要求」，務必迅速審查，並將事件轉交給警察行為獨立辦公室（IOPC），希望警方依舊能獲得民眾的信任。

佛洛伊德 非裔 警察 執法過當

