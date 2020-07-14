一屍二命　英國24歲「翹臀女網紅」懷胎8個月暴斃

▲英國YouTuber Nicole Thea於周六（11日）與腹中8個月大的兒子逝世。（圖／截取自Nicole Thea Instagram/nicoletheatv）
實習記者王詩晴／綜合報導
英國YouTuber Nicole Thea於周六（11日）離奇暴斃，今年24歲的她懷有8個月身孕。Nicole逝世的消息常突然，她的舞者男友Global Boga（藝名）才在當日早上，於個人IG上分享了一段自己在嬰兒車旁跳舞的影片，並寫到他很期待兒子的誕生。
Nicole的家人於隔天（12日）她的IG上向粉絲們宣布這個悲痛的消息，「至Nicole的所有朋友和支持者們，我不得不非常遺憾地通知你們，Nicole與她尚未出世的兒子不幸於週六去世。身為她的家人，我們希望你們能給我們隱私，因為我們的心真已破碎，並且正在努力勇敢面對所發生的事。」
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx
此聲明並沒有詳細說明Nicole的死因。他們表示，「Nicole在生前安排了一些即將上傳到她個人YouTube頻道的影片，其中包括她第一次嘗試洗個牛奶浴，而這些影片將會由她男友Boga照原計畫陸續發布。」
Nicole有著性感的翹臀、大胸、及豐唇，以發布關於美妝和舞蹈的影片而聞名，她自從於4月在IG上宣布懷孕的消息後，就一直在網上記錄她懷孕的情況。她在YouTube上有8萬多名訂閱者；在Instagram上有超過10萬人在追蹤，還創立了名為Thea Kollection的個人品牌。