一屍二命　英國24歲「翹臀女網紅」懷胎8個月暴斃

▲英國YouTuber Nicole Thea於周六（11日）與腹中8個月大的兒子逝世。（圖／截取自Nicole Thea Instagram/nicoletheatv）

▲英國YouTuber Nicole Thea於周六（11日）與腹中8個月大的兒子逝世。（圖／截取自Nicole Thea Instagram/nicoletheatv）

實習記者王詩晴／綜合報導

英國YouTuber Nicole Thea於周六（11日）離奇暴斃，今年24歲的她懷有8個月身孕。Nicole逝世的消息常突然，她的舞者男友Global Boga（藝名）才在當日早上，於個人IG上分享了一段自己在嬰兒車旁跳舞的影片，並寫到他很期待兒子的誕生。

Nicole的家人於隔天（12日）她的IG上向粉絲們宣布這個悲痛的消息，「至Nicole的所有朋友和支持者們，我不得不非常遺憾地通知你們，Nicole與她尚未出世的兒子不幸於週六去世。身為她的家人，我們希望你們能給我們隱私，因為我們的心真已破碎，並且正在努力勇敢面對所發生的事。」

此聲明並沒有詳細說明Nicole的死因。他們表示，「Nicole在生前安排了一些即將上傳到她個人YouTube頻道的影片，其中包括她第一次嘗試洗個牛奶浴，而這些影片將會由她男友Boga照原計畫陸續發布。」

Nicole有著性感的翹臀、大胸、及豐唇，以發布關於美妝和舞蹈的影片而聞名，她自從於4月在IG上宣布懷孕的消息後，就一直在網上記錄她懷孕的情況。她在YouTube上有8萬多名訂閱者；在Instagram上有超過10萬人在追蹤，還創立了名為Thea Kollection的個人品牌。

不少人在成為新手父母之前，都會感到相當徬徨害怕、亦或是喜悅，然而國外一名Youtuber西雅（Nicole Thea）疑似患了產前憂鬱症，日前在一段影片中提及自己的懷孕心路歷程，哭訴著覺得「寶寶正在吃掉我」，未料才過幾天就傳出她在家中輕生的消息，一屍兩命，讓家人感到相當悲痛。

Nicole Thea Global Boga Thea Kollection YouTuber

林志穎媽遭控「惡婆婆」變臉不錄了！　火大轉身收包…背後真相曝光

林志穎媽遭控「惡婆婆」變臉不錄了！　火大轉身收包…背後真相曝光
男女擋路攔轎！白沙屯媽停20秒 下秒「甩尾繞路」信徒：有個性

男女擋路攔轎！白沙屯媽停20秒 下秒「甩尾繞路」信徒：有個性

最帥背影！所長抱3歲童找回家路 沿途暖問：是這裡嗎...網全讚爆

最帥背影！所長抱3歲童找回家路 沿途暖問：是這裡嗎...網全讚爆

還敢亂飆？上北宜公路「找猴子」　高速過彎+壓車...7小時3起事故

還敢亂飆？上北宜公路「找猴子」　高速過彎+壓車...7小時3起事故

警察朝鑾轎「敬拜＋鞠躬」55下　打動白沙屯媽！停派出所10分鐘

警察朝鑾轎「敬拜＋鞠躬」55下　打動白沙屯媽！停派出所10分鐘

