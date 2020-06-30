紅衣女舞者激情旋轉「太撩人」　下秒遭大叔狠踹胸口噴飛…全場錯愕

Disturbing footage of a man assaulting a dancing young woman has gone viral. The video, filmed in Pakistan, shows a young woman dancing at a party. Suddenly, a man runs at her and violently kicks her, literally, off the dancefloor, as dumbfounded guests look on. According to online reports, the man’s violent response was because the teenager was dancing ‘provocatively’. Pakistani media outlets quote the man as saying, 'it is not permissible for a girl to dance in front of others in this disgraceful way!' Apparently he doesn't seem to think his actions were disgraceful though.