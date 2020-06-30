紅衣女舞者激情旋轉「太撩人」　下秒遭大叔狠踹胸口噴飛…全場錯愕

▲女舞者當眾被踹飛。（圖／翻攝自YouTube）
記者丁維瑀／綜合報導
巴基斯坦一名女子在眾人面前跳舞的影片近日在社群媒體瘋傳，當時她穿著紅色舞衣，華麗旋轉後繼續進行表演，怎料竟遭一名衝過來的男子狠踹胸口，她當場飛出去並倒地。據悉，男子是認為女舞者的動作「太撩人」。
《太陽報》報導，這名巴基斯坦的女舞者在眾人面前表演曼妙舞姿，她才華麗轉身，一手輕撥頭髮另一手插在腰上；此時拿著芬達汽水的男子突然衝過來，以右腳猛踹舞者胸口，導致她立刻噴飛出去，只能一臉錯愕倒在地上，全場也陷入尷尬氣氛。
DANCER KICKED IN PAKISTAN
Disturbing footage of a man assaulting a dancing young woman has gone viral. The video, filmed in Pakistan, shows a young woman dancing at a party. Suddenly, a man runs at her and violently kicks her, literally, off the dancefloor, as dumbfounded guests look on. According to online reports, the man’s violent response was because the teenager was dancing ‘provocatively’. Pakistani media outlets quote the man as saying, 'it is not permissible for a girl to dance in front of others in this disgraceful way!' Apparently he doesn't seem to think his actions were disgraceful though.由 RT 發佈於 2020年6月29日 星期一
▲影片恐引起不適，請斟酌觀看。
英媒引述巴國媒體指出，男子攻擊女性後似乎還想合理化自己的行為，他聲稱女舞者的動作「過於挑釁」，並不道德，她不被允許在眾人面前，以「羞恥」的方式表演。還不清楚女舞者的傷勢狀況，也不得而知男子是否被逮捕。