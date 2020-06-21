中文問候「你好嗎」是種族歧視？　《廚神當道》明星怒：用膚色認定

▲許多國家都存在著種族歧視的問題。示意圖，與本文無關。（圖／路透）
實習記者曾筠淇／綜合報導
澳洲版烹飪實境秀《廚神當道》（MasterChef）的明星選手莎拉（Sarah Tiong）日前在IG的限時動態上表示，自己被電台主持人以「你好嗎」（ni hao ma）打招呼，進而感到不適，因為對方僅針對膚色，就認定自己「是中國人並說中國話」，根本就是種族歧視。
據《每日郵報》報導，29歲的莎拉從小在澳洲雪梨長大，她的母親則是馬來西亞的華裔。她前幾天曾在IG的限時動態上抨擊澳洲一家廣播電台，因為電台主持人竟以「你好嗎」三個字來打招呼，讓她感到不舒服且震驚，同時立刻結束通話。
莎拉的粉絲回覆她的限時動態為何「你好嗎」是種族歧視，因此她解釋道，因為對方直接認定自己能夠辨別中文，「根據我的皮膚顏色來認定關於我的任何事，既是榮幸也是無知的」。
據《亞洲新聞台》（CNA）報導，莎拉認為，「我的伴侶是亞洲人」並不能當成種族歧視的藉口，且藉由她的膚色就認定「是中國人並說中國話」，實在非常不禮貌。事後，這家廣播電台則發表聲明，鄭重向莎拉致歉。
此外，澳洲的自由食品作家梅利莎.梁（Melissa Leong）也在莎拉的限時動態聲援，認為電台主持人所說的話並不有趣也不聰明，「這只說明了這個國家的種族毒性深根蒂固，任何媒體上，有發言權的人都應該了解更多」。
Thank you. I loved every minute of MasterChef and I am so excited to now be able to share a whole range of new recipes and events. I have loved seeing so many of you tagging me and posting your recreations of my recipes. I promise they will always be easier than any pressure test . I am grateful, firstly, to every mind, heart and hand who worked on the show. I am grateful to every viewer and supporter of the show. Thank you @fooderati @andyallencooks and @zonfrillo for allowing me to share a part of myself with you. I am so filled with love for the new friends I have made. The biggest changes and growth for me happened off screen. This second time around on MasterChef represents a deeply transformative, soul-stirring time for me. There’s so much more to come. Be kind, have fun. — — #masterchefau #masterchef #tv #chef #cook #friends #elimination #food #foods #foodie #foodies #happy #proud #representation #asian #lgbtq #cooking #foodstagram #foodgram #instafood #igfood