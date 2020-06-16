佛洛伊德「新影片+911錄音檔」曝！警無視群眾阻止　消防員報案：他要被殺了

▲明尼斯亞波利斯警蕭文用膝蓋壓死非裔男子佛洛伊德。（圖／翻攝自推特／QasimRashid）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
「佛洛伊德之死」引發全美示威衝突，4名涉案警察也全都遭革職起訴，而最新曝光的影片證明，其中一名警察無視周圍群眾的勸說，沒有阻止同事用膝蓋壓住佛洛伊德。另外，也有幾段911的錄音內容曝光，當時至少有2位民眾報案表示，警察已經執法過當。
佛洛伊德（George Floyd）的律師日前公布一段由路人側拍的影片，當時44歲員警蕭文（Derek Chauvin）用膝蓋緊壓佛洛伊德的脖子，而幾名路人紛紛喊著「他動也不動了」、「你們就要殺了那個人了」。並要求在一旁的34歲的員警托浩（Tou Thao）伸出援手，但托浩卻無動於衷。
根據CNN報導，警方公布了5月25日當天的2份911報案錄音檔，其中一份是來自一名剛好路過現場的消防員，他向911調度員表示，「警察沒有測量脈搏，也沒有採取任何行動來拯救他，我自己就是個急救人員，我的影片已經記錄這一切，我只是碰巧在這裡散步，他們（警察）他媽的要殺了他（佛洛伊德）。」另一個報案人也報警表示，有名警察差不多要把一名「不拒捕」的人給殺了。
非裔男子佛洛伊德死亡案的4名涉案員警在事發後已遭解職並收押，法官裁定除了以左膝壓制佛洛伊德致死的員警蕭文外，其餘3人分別以「協助與教唆二級謀殺」與「協助與教唆二級過失殺人」起訴，保釋金為100萬美元（約台幣3000萬元）。
Warning: This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video. “Get off of his neck! He’s not moving!” “You’re going to let him kill that man in front of you?” Tou Thao stood guard as Derek Chauvin MURDERED George Floyd ... while witnesses of the execution tried to stand up for JUSTICE, tried to save George’s life! The protest of those bystanders, who refused to just stand by and let it happen, has reverberated around the world — fueling our protest against injustice and police brutality!! 8 minutes 46 seconds. The four ex-officers MUST be convicted of MURDER for this hideous atrocity! They MUST all be held accountable!! #icantbreathe #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd