科學家另類解讀馬雅曆　陰謀論瘋傳「下周世界末日來臨」！

▲一直以來有各種傳聞預測世界末日。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

儘管8年前有關世界末日的謠言早就被美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）駁斥，但如今推特又瘋傳一起陰謀論。有科學家聲稱，按照儒略曆（Julian Calendar）計算，2020年6月21日等同2012年12月21日，這也是外界聲稱馬雅曆所預言的世界末日。不過，推文已被刪除。

《紐約郵報》、《太陽報》報導，自稱為科學家的塔嘉洛金（Paolo Tagaloguin）此前在推特表示，若按照儒略曆計算，現今應是處於2012年。塔嘉洛金寫道，由於轉換到格里曆（Gregorian Calendar），一年中失去的天數為11天，國際社會從1752年開始使用格里曆，至今已施行268年，268年乘以11天為2948天，2948天除以每年的365天等於8年，「依據這個理論，2020年6月21日實際上為2012年12月21日。你可能認得這個日期。」

Alternate reading of Mayan calendar suggests end of the world is next week https://t.co/ep0gDICwyC pic.twitter.com/yQPTBiZPwz

這則推文隨後已被刪除，引發網友討論熱烈，不過多數都是當成玩笑看待，「可以讓我確定這個消息嗎，我下周有個帳單到期」、「我猜衛生紙又會被搶光了」。

In a since deleted tweet, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin reportedly said: “Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012.



“The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days.