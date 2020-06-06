　
快訊／美小飛機起飛「秒成火球墜田野」　機上5人全罹難…趕赴葬禮卻遇空難

▲▼美喬治亞州發生小飛機空難，機上5人全罹難。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲美喬治亞州發生小飛機空難，機上5人全罹難。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

美國當地時間5日上午一架小型飛機在喬治亞州的一處農村墜毀，不幸的是機上有5名乘客全部喪生，其中包括一家來自佛羅里達州的4口人，而他們原先計畫前往印第安那州參加一場葬禮。

紐約普南特縣（Putnam County）警方表示，目前得知5名乘客全數罹難，尚未釐清飛機失事的主要要原因，但死者中包括兩名小孩，令人相當遺憾。居住在失事地點的附近居民表示，當時看到一架飛機起飛後開始盤旋，接著報出火光，飛機掉落在田野中發出巨大的聲響。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

美國小飛機空難墜毀

陳若儀接待婆婆閨蜜團忙翻　一接到親媽電話...秒淚崩

陳若儀接待婆婆閨蜜團忙翻　一接到親媽電話...秒淚崩
剛帶回家1天睡覺「自己蓋被被」　2個月大博美閉眼拉棉被超萌❤

剛帶回家1天睡覺「自己蓋被被」　2個月大博美閉眼拉棉被超萌❤

判無罪36天...李承翰父抑鬱過世　阿嬤站靈堂痛哭：我的心肝兒子！

判無罪36天...李承翰父抑鬱過世　阿嬤站靈堂痛哭：我的心肝兒子！

伊能靜教女團舞…秦媽媽秒學會！　婆婆看媳婦健身狂誇：魔鬼身材

伊能靜教女團舞…秦媽媽秒學會！　婆婆看媳婦健身狂誇：魔鬼身材

《做工的人》李銘順中200萬發票不見　老婆連還開罵...消失原因滿滿洋蔥

《做工的人》李銘順中200萬發票不見　老婆連還開罵...消失原因滿滿洋蔥

