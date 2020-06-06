快訊／美小飛機起飛「秒成火球墜田野」　機上5人全罹難…趕赴葬禮卻遇空難

▲美喬治亞州發生小飛機空難，機上5人全罹難。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

美國當地時間5日上午一架小型飛機在喬治亞州的一處農村墜毀，不幸的是機上有5名乘客全部喪生，其中包括一家來自佛羅里達州的4口人，而他們原先計畫前往印第安那州參加一場葬禮。

紐約普南特縣（Putnam County）警方表示，目前得知5名乘客全數罹難，尚未釐清飛機失事的主要要原因，但死者中包括兩名小孩，令人相當遺憾。居住在失事地點的附近居民表示，當時看到一架飛機起飛後開始盤旋，接著報出火光，飛機掉落在田野中發出巨大的聲響。

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has provided a picture of a plane wreck moments after it crashed in Eatonton earlier today. Sills confirms there were no survivors of the crash. Our thoughts and prayer go out to family and loved ones.

Read more here: https://t.co/QMN3BxugKY pic.twitter.com/e0EusTcbZ8