佛洛伊德兄弟淚訴：黑人長期「被殺害」　非裔美國人需要正義

▲民眾為佛洛伊德之死走上街頭。(圖/路透社)



記者王佩翊/綜合外電報導

美國非裔男子喬治.佛洛伊德日前遭白人警察壓頸身亡,他的死訊傳出後引發全美各地至少30個城市的民眾上街示威遊行,40個城市實施宵禁。對於全國性的抗議活動,喬治佛洛伊德的兄弟難過地表示,「黑人已經被謀殺很長一段時間了,非裔美國人只是想要捍衛正義。」

All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd were “complicit," including the three who haven't been arrested, says Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, responding to a question asked by @sarasidnerCNN on behalf of Floyd’s brother. https://t.co/JiE3Mx8xF2 pic.twitter.com/yalvaWfpDV