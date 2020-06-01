　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

這裡沒有暴力！　佛州警察「單膝跪地」共同祈禱　拒絕警民衝突

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

文／中央社

非裔美國男子佛洛伊德日前遭白人警察壓著脖子致死，在全美引發暴力示威。但佛州珊瑚牆市的抗議場面大不相同，來自不同警局的員警單膝跪地，與抗議群眾一同祈禱。

佛洛伊德（George Floyd）25日在明尼蘇達州明尼阿波利斯市（Minneapolis）死亡的影像震驚各界，美國各地為此掀起抗議，出現搶劫、槍擊，甚至是車輛衝撞人群的場景。

但CBS12網站報導，珊瑚牆市（Coral Gables）一場和邁阿密戴德郡警察首長協會（Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Association）合辦的抗議，呈現的卻是另一種景象。

在這場和平抗議中，民眾依然高舉「黑人的命也是命」（Black Lives Matter）與「停止警察施暴」（Stop Police Brutality）等標語。

但來自各警局的員警也參與其中，他們單膝跪地以示團結，與抗議民眾一起祈禱。

邁阿密戴德郡警察首長協會發言人表示，首長們與抗議主辦單位本週致力透過視訊會議軟體Zoom持續討論，聆聽社區民眾的疑慮。

由於邁阿密市區的灣邊市場購物中心（Bayside Marketplace）有部分商家慘遭歹徒洗劫破壞，邁阿密戴德郡長希梅內斯（Carlos Jimenez）已下令全郡於晚間10時至清晨6時實施宵禁，直到當局進一步通知。

►川普痛批極左派煽動暴力　擬將「反法西斯團體」列為恐怖組織
►「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊！　明州檢察總長：我們在追求正義
►全美27城宵禁！芝加哥市長宣布「無限期實施」　240人被捕、20警察傷

►►防疫期間也要一樣美麗！

★★好康來了！過期票券換東森幣！

舉凡餐券、住宿券、SPA券等過期票券都可以起死回生兌換東森幣，這麼好康的事，到底要怎麼做呢？首先，最重要的是把家中的過期票券找出來，進入東森購物的頁面，輸入會員帳號及密碼，就會出現票券驗證的畫面，接下來只要依序填寫禮券編號、條碼序號，並選擇信託銀行，就驗證成功囉。【快點連結】

ET快訊
快訊／國道1號特斯拉嚴重車禍！車頭高速「插進」大貨車
天道盟老大遭當街行刑槍殺　喪命原因超倒楣！瘋狂殺手噴火畫面曝
快訊／國1嘉義段「5車連環撞」！　2駕駛受傷急送醫
莫彩曦開箱「美國紓困支票」　金額曝光網超羨慕：太幸福了！
快訊／創刊32年　《聯合晚報》宣布6/2日起停刊
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

未證實安全有效　美仍供巴西200萬劑羥氯奎寧抗疫

油罐車高速衝向「非裔之死」示威群眾！引眾怒被扯下駕駛座狂毆

全美怒火狂燒！白宮深夜遭示威者包圍　川普一度躲「地下碉堡」避難

英媒：英國考慮5年內「承認台灣主權」　動用軍事保衛亞洲民主燈塔

巴西5月男嬰染疫住院54天！　「32天全昏迷+呼吸器」奇蹟醒來

這裡沒有暴力！　佛州警察「單膝跪地」共同祈禱　拒絕警民衝突

快訊／「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊！　明州檢察總長：我們在追求正義

義大利醫曝「病毒致死率」大幅降低！臨床上已消失　第2波爆發是危言聳聽

韓國教會頻傳小型群聚感染至少16例確診　夜店、物流中心也成熱點

日本再爆35例群聚感染！巴西單日增1.6萬人染疫　突破50萬大關

許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放

聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

全台最便宜？吃到飽只要170元 30配料任你選... 日網紅：怎麼可能

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

零廚藝救星！超簡單「酥炸雞腿」　口感外酥內嫩...一口咬下太滿足

陳立農遇關關跳腳「我不要錄了」XD　PK唇語遊戲..扣一題也直接贏！

埔心牧場3隻水豚寶寶誕生！　呆萌游泳+滾草地網友秒融化

小狗狗撒嬌林志穎「甜磨鼻子」　雙胞胎兒不願摸毛小孩...超懼怕XD

「懶人豐胸運動」讓妳罩杯激增　中醫食補＋按對穴道效果好4倍！

未證實安全有效　美仍供巴西200萬劑羥氯奎寧抗疫

油罐車高速衝向「非裔之死」示威群眾！引眾怒被扯下駕駛座狂毆

全美怒火狂燒！白宮深夜遭示威者包圍　川普一度躲「地下碉堡」避難

英媒：英國考慮5年內「承認台灣主權」　動用軍事保衛亞洲民主燈塔

巴西5月男嬰染疫住院54天！　「32天全昏迷+呼吸器」奇蹟醒來

這裡沒有暴力！　佛州警察「單膝跪地」共同祈禱　拒絕警民衝突

快訊／「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊！　明州檢察總長：我們在追求正義

義大利醫曝「病毒致死率」大幅降低！臨床上已消失　第2波爆發是危言聳聽

韓國教會頻傳小型群聚感染至少16例確診　夜店、物流中心也成熱點

日本再爆35例群聚感染！巴西單日增1.6萬人染疫　突破50萬大關

蔡英文2日主持首艘4000噸級海巡艦下水　內部建置負壓隔離病房

港版國安法》趙春山／川普打出「七傷拳」　中美關係還能回春嗎？

15歲女兒「學習壓力大」勒死單親媽！　塞行李箱反鎖家門「伴屍2天1夜」

紙箱火車超吸睛！南投夢幻創意園區　粉紅旋轉溜滑梯免費玩

網誤傳「吃香蕉防中風」！查核中心3張圖破解謠言　教正確辨識4步驟

利用臉書求職騙銀行帳號！公司要求「轉帳30萬」　屏東女機警報案

為搞笑才買刮刮樂！短髮眼鏡妹「一刮中55萬」　興奮跳起曝機率只有1％

投資「蛋黃區」！2大類REITs創新高　可長線分批布局

生財工具全燒毀…26攤商崩潰！台中舊建國市場深夜恐怖大火　警逮1人調查中

退避權入法　台南149名打火幹部進行實火變化判斷及訓練提升正確指揮能力

水蜜桃快蹦出！真理褲妹「邪惡視角」　縫卡住...網噴鼻血：姿勢100分

國際熱門新聞

非裔男悲喊「媽媽」遭警壓脖亡　童年照曝光

美抗議男遭物流車輾死…拖行至少20m

YouTuber街頭實測「3千換點點露出」　正妹0思考直接脫

染疫住院2周　美男收2500萬帳單嚇傻

全美27城宵禁！芝加哥市長宣布「無限期實施」

即／SpaceX「飛龍號」成功對接國際太空站

日本考慮對4國旅客放寬入境限制

沒有暴力！佛州警「單膝跪地」祈禱

川普嗆退WHO　杜紫宸：換不掉譚德塞

即／「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊

美示威者闖精品店　爽拿iPhone急閃

美3州宣布進入「災難緊急狀態」

英國也爆發！民眾倫敦街頭舉牌抗議

Don't Do It！NIKE呼籲勿容忍種族歧視

更多熱門

相關新聞

蘋果、亞馬遜、Target宣布關閉部分門市

蘋果、亞馬遜、Target宣布關閉部分門市

非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）之死引發全美暴動，昨（31）日已有18州27個城市緊急發布宵禁，使蘋果、目標百貨（Target）及亞馬遜旗下的全食超市（Whole Foods）也宣布暫時關閉門市或因應宵禁調整營業時間。

即／「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊

即／「壓脖惡警」1日下午出庭應訊

微博瘋傳「美國共產黨起義」照片　大陸網友「揭曉真相」急刪文

微博瘋傳「美國共產黨起義」照片　大陸網友「揭曉真相」急刪文

民粹威風盡失　美俄巴西淪病毒溫床

民粹威風盡失　美俄巴西淪病毒溫床

非裔男悲喊「媽媽」遭警壓脖亡　童年照曝光

非裔男悲喊「媽媽」遭警壓脖亡　童年照曝光

關鍵字：

George Floyd佛洛伊德警察佛羅里達州北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

颱風即時 吳朋奉 金正恩 羅志祥 王令麟 停班停課 武漢肺炎 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 劉真 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

女東區ZARA「車震」被逮　網紅曾直擊嚇逃

22歲套房女半年沒出門原因曝！警一開差點暈倒　爸震驚

即／台中市場深夜火警　26攤商燒毀

《青春有你2》「無修音真實片」外流

象龜泡澡掉出第五條腿　飼主急了

5個月寶寶沒心跳頭變形！小馬辦後事崩潰

即／台南街頭槍響！男子頭部中彈命危

王晴上《玩很大》被轟臭臉道歉了！

裙子掀起驚見鐵絲棒！台中150小隻女遭性侵

開心到南投旅遊！民宿親子房竟被強佔

26歲小開酒駕撞死人　家屬慟：人都變形了

鯨魚媽被逼交配　海豚群急救援

范疇警示民進黨：台海3年內可能開戰

香港視帝爆大陸拍戲秘辛…女星主動給房號！

韓粉讚高雄前金「國際級馬路」　一張照歪樓

更多

最夯影音

更多
許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放

許光漢首登陸綜！　飆唱《想見你》片尾曲...謝娜心花怒放
聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

聽到哭聲！2歲童「嬰兒床越獄」　帶棉被走進1歲弟身邊陪他睡覺

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

BMW小開酒駕遭攔！狂飆撞死1人　警察視角曝「7秒就看不見車尾燈」

全台最便宜？吃到飽只要170元 30配料任你選... 日網紅：怎麼可能

全台最便宜？吃到飽只要170元 30配料任你選... 日網紅：怎麼可能

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

《傳聞中的陳芊芊》少君被下春藥差點就..　「救人反變豬隊友」..陳芊芊被打斷想殺人XD

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

即日至6/30邀請小朋友畫出與得意狗相處的快樂時光。得獎送東森購物萬元提貨券!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面