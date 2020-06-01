這裡沒有暴力！　佛州警察「單膝跪地」共同祈禱　拒絕警民衝突

Very moving moment here in Coral Gables. A religious leader led the group in prayer. Police officers joined them in taking a knee. This was after a Q&A between protesters and police. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Pc3jRneo9Y — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) May 30, 2020

文／中央社

非裔美國男子佛洛伊德日前遭白人警察壓著脖子致死，在全美引發暴力示威。但佛州珊瑚牆市的抗議場面大不相同，來自不同警局的員警單膝跪地，與抗議群眾一同祈禱。

佛洛伊德（George Floyd）25日在明尼蘇達州明尼阿波利斯市（Minneapolis）死亡的影像震驚各界，美國各地為此掀起抗議，出現搶劫、槍擊，甚至是車輛衝撞人群的場景。

While smoke bombs go off at the #MIAMIPROTEST, at the Coral Gables #GeorgeFloydprotest earlier today, police take a knee in solidarity. Photo by @SunSentinel's Mike Stocker: pic.twitter.com/yMHnMXuQYG — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) May 31, 2020

但CBS12網站報導，珊瑚牆市（Coral Gables）一場和邁阿密戴德郡警察首長協會（Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Association）合辦的抗議，呈現的卻是另一種景象。

在這場和平抗議中，民眾依然高舉「黑人的命也是命」（Black Lives Matter）與「停止警察施暴」（Stop Police Brutality）等標語。

Coral Gables, FL. police officers met protesters with love, compassion and prayer.



Love is more powerful than what you think & imagine, there is nothing that love cannot conquer.



Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.

– 1 Jn 4:8 pic.twitter.com/684Exq85Ub — Shamel Lakin (@ShamelLakin) May 31, 2020

但來自各警局的員警也參與其中，他們單膝跪地以示團結，與抗議民眾一起祈禱。

邁阿密戴德郡警察首長協會發言人表示，首長們與抗議主辦單位本週致力透過視訊會議軟體Zoom持續討論，聆聽社區民眾的疑慮。

由於邁阿密市區的灣邊市場購物中心（Bayside Marketplace）有部分商家慘遭歹徒洗劫破壞，邁阿密戴德郡長希梅內斯（Carlos Jimenez）已下令全郡於晚間10時至清晨6時實施宵禁，直到當局進一步通知。

