快訊／佛洛伊德之死全美持續沸騰　白宮急封鎖…記者困在大樓內部

▲美國,明尼蘇達州,佛洛伊德之死,George Floyd,警察局,示威,縱火。（圖／路透）

▲示威群眾上街縱火，表達不滿。（圖／路透）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

美國明尼蘇達州非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）之死引發全美輿論怒火，根據美媒最新消息，白宮已於當地時間29日晚間「封鎖」，避免受到抗議群眾影響，NBC記者亞歷山大（Peter Alexander）則在推特表示，由於白宮突然對外封鎖，他與多名記者都困在白宮內部。

除了白宮周邊進行封鎖，明尼阿波利斯市市長佛雷（Jacob Frey）此前也下令，將於本周末執行宵禁，晚間8時到隔日清晨6時，街上不能有民眾駐足。不過，大批群眾仍在街上抗議，無視市長的宵禁令，並與警方與國民兵持續對峙；警方則於29日晚間施放催淚瓦斯。

CNN位於亞特蘭大的總部也被示威者猛砸，有男子拿著滑板敲擊玻璃，並對約15到20名警察發出訕笑。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

