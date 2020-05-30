快訊／佛洛伊德之死全美持續沸騰　白宮急封鎖…記者困在大樓內部

▲示威群眾上街縱火，表達不滿。（圖／路透）



記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

美國明尼蘇達州非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）之死引發全美輿論怒火，根據美媒最新消息，白宮已於當地時間29日晚間「封鎖」，避免受到抗議群眾影響，NBC記者亞歷山大（Peter Alexander）則在推特表示，由於白宮突然對外封鎖，他與多名記者都困在白宮內部。

除了白宮周邊進行封鎖，明尼阿波利斯市市長佛雷（Jacob Frey）此前也下令，將於本周末執行宵禁，晚間8時到隔日清晨6時，街上不能有民眾駐足。不過，大批群眾仍在街上抗議，無視市長的宵禁令，並與警方與國民兵持續對峙；警方則於29日晚間施放催淚瓦斯。

The White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service due to protests outside the gates over George Floyd.

A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing.