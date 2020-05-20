520加入蓬佩奧挺台行列！美議員發文提蔡英文　讚揚台灣民主

▲520就職典禮。（圖／ETtoday攝影中心攝）
文／中央社記者徐薇婷華盛頓19日專電
總統蔡英文將連任就職，美國國務卿蓬佩奧今早表達祝賀後，國務院發言人歐塔加斯、政軍局助卿古柏及多位議員也推文提前恭賀蔡總統，並讚揚台灣為美國可靠夥伴、民主典範。
蔡總統將在總統府宣誓就職並發表就職演說，美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）今早發表聲明恭賀蔡總統將展開第二任期，並表示相信在蔡總統帶領下，美台關係會持續茁壯。這是美國國務卿首次恭賀台灣總統就職。
Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020
美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）隨後也透過推特（Twitter），提前對蔡總統表示衷心祝賀。歐塔加斯說：「台灣是個可靠夥伴及良善力量。我們共享為所有人帶來法治、透明、繁榮及安全的願景，為妳第二任獻上最好的祝福。」
The U.S. extends a heartfelt congratulations to Taiwan’s President @iingwen. Taiwan is a reliable partner and a force for good. We share a vision of rule of law, transparency, prosperity, and security for all. Best wishes on your second term. https://t.co/BXQQdzSU6D— Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) May 19, 2020
美國國務院政軍局助理國務卿古柏（Clarke Cooper）也推文表示，蔡總統就職，顯示台灣是個民主典範及兩岸、區域和平與穩定的可靠夥伴。
The inauguration of Dr. Tsai is a reflection of #Taiwan as a model of democracy, and a reliable #partner in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the region. https://t.co/Kfco9CI4wd— R. Clarke Cooper (@AsstSecPM) May 19, 2020
在國會方面，眾議院外交委員會共和黨首席議員麥考爾（Michael McCaul）推文指出，他要加入蓬佩奧行列，恭祝蔡總統展開第二任期。麥考爾表示，美台都在暴政威脅下為自由奮鬥，在蔡總統為台灣寫下民主新篇章，激勵世上追求自由之士的同時，他期待持續與她合作。
共和黨籍眾議員蓋拉格（Mike Gallagher）也對蔡總統獻上祝賀，並表示在這困難時刻，美國難以找到比台灣更好的朋友，他期待美台雙方持續合作促進自由。
共和黨籍參議員布萊克本（Marsha Blackburn）則連續以中英文推文，恭喜蔡總統獲得歷史性勝選。她並對蔡總統喊話：「您已證明自己是有能力並富同情心的領袖，總是將人民的需求置於政治的需要之上。我期待未來許多年美國與台灣間的強勁合作。」
►祝賀蔡英文就職 美國務卿稱台灣「可靠伙伴」…防疫經驗值得仿效