國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

520加入蓬佩奧挺台行列！美議員發文提蔡英文　讚揚台灣民主

▲▼總統就職典禮，蔡英文、賴清德。（圖／ETtoday攝影中心攝）

▲520就職典禮。（圖／ETtoday攝影中心攝）

文／中央社記者徐薇婷華盛頓19日專電

總統蔡英文將連任就職，美國國務卿蓬佩奧今早表達祝賀後，國務院發言人歐塔加斯、政軍局助卿古柏及多位議員也推文提前恭賀蔡總統，並讚揚台灣為美國可靠夥伴、民主典範。

蔡總統將在總統府宣誓就職並發表就職演說，美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）今早發表聲明恭賀蔡總統將展開第二任期，並表示相信在蔡總統帶領下，美台關係會持續茁壯。這是美國國務卿首次恭賀台灣總統就職。

美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）隨後也透過推特（Twitter），提前對蔡總統表示衷心祝賀。歐塔加斯說：「台灣是個可靠夥伴及良善力量。我們共享為所有人帶來法治、透明、繁榮及安全的願景，為妳第二任獻上最好的祝福。」

美國國務院政軍局助理國務卿古柏（Clarke Cooper）也推文表示，蔡總統就職，顯示台灣是個民主典範及兩岸、區域和平與穩定的可靠夥伴。

在國會方面，眾議院外交委員會共和黨首席議員麥考爾（Michael McCaul）推文指出，他要加入蓬佩奧行列，恭祝蔡總統展開第二任期。麥考爾表示，美台都在暴政威脅下為自由奮鬥，在蔡總統為台灣寫下民主新篇章，激勵世上追求自由之士的同時，他期待持續與她合作。

共和黨籍眾議員蓋拉格（Mike Gallagher）也對蔡總統獻上祝賀，並表示在這困難時刻，美國難以找到比台灣更好的朋友，他期待美台雙方持續合作促進自由。

共和黨籍參議員布萊克本（Marsha Blackburn）則連續以中英文推文，恭喜蔡總統獲得歷史性勝選。她並對蔡總統喊話：「您已證明自己是有能力並富同情心的領袖，總是將人民的需求置於政治的需要之上。我期待未來許多年美國與台灣間的強勁合作。」

►祝賀蔡英文就職　美國務卿稱台灣「可靠伙伴」…防疫經驗值得仿效

►我沒有遲到，是時間遲到了！

 
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
蔡英文：不會接受中國以「一國兩制」矮化台灣　重申8字堅定原則

快訊／「心中壓力多過喜悅！」蔡英文：我跟賴清德很榮幸接受託付

「蝦皮拌機油」綿延西濱40米　竟因聯結車恍神撞爆大貨車

英超6人確診！瓦特福德3人中鏢　隊長拒絕回隊訓練

520總統就職典禮！陳抗團體立法院聚集　舉旗高喊：蔡英文下台

羅志祥親揭「8號紀念日」真實由來！　周揚青一打開「定情禮物」爆哭

羅志祥發520懺悔文前　「凌晨瘋狂上上下下14次」網驚：不用睡？

新任體育署長人選　傳前體委會副主委黃啟煌接任

女作業員常搬重物造成椎間盤破裂　脊椎內視鏡微創手術讓她重生！

「不能有絲毫鬆懈！」蔡英文談空前挑戰與機會：會留下一個更好的國家

驚悚撞擊影片曝！紅燈亮8秒…台南轎車高速闖過　女騎士遭撞「噴飛10m」慘死

「全世界欠台灣一份情！」　美亞太助卿大讚蔡英文防疫

中華民國第十五任正副總統就職典禮20日上午9時00分舉行，總統府播放來自世界各地友人的祝賀影片，其中美國國務院亞太局助卿史達偉提到，台灣在新冠疫情中證明了自己，「全世界欠台灣一份情。」

