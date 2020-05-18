　
阿富汗汽車自殺攻擊至少47死傷！　傳多名國家安全局員工遇難

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

阿富汗東部加茲尼省（Ghazni）18日發生汽車炸彈攻擊事件，事發地點就位在阿富汗國家安全局（NDS）大樓附近，造成至少7人死亡、40多人受傷，外傳多名遇難者為國家安全局員工。

綜合法新社、俄羅斯衛星通訊社報導，阿富汗內政部稍早已證實有攻擊事件發生，但現階段拒絕提供進一步細節。截至目前，並沒有任何激進組織宣稱犯案。

在此一事件發生的同時，首都喀布爾政府和塔利班組織（Taliban）之間的武裝衝突事件仍不斷發生。5月12日，喀布爾一間婦產科醫院遭遇恐怖攻擊，造成14人死亡，其中包括2名新生兒；同日，東部楠格哈爾省一場喪禮上也發生恐攻，導致24死、68傷。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

