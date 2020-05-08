移工半夜睡鐵軌「運油列車迎面來」輾斃14人！　司機猛按喇叭來不及阻止

▲現場散落移工的物品。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度中部8日凌晨發生列車撞人的致死事故，一列運油列車撞上當時睡在鐵軌的一群農民工人，造成至少14人死亡。據了解，這群返鄉移工當時正試圖從賈爾納（Jalna）徒步前往布薩瓦爾（Bhusawal）。

綜合印度快報、路透報導，事發地點位在馬哈拉什特拉邦（Maharashtra）的奧郎加巴德（Aurangabad），外傳這群移工應該是體力耗盡，在鐵軌上睡覺，但當司機看到他們的身影時，不但曾狂按喇叭，也緊急試著讓火車停下來，但最終這些挽救措施並沒有成功。

Aurangabad - 17 migrant workers including children sleeping on railway track die as a goods train ran over them in Karmad, .. They allegedly were following the track while walking back from Bhusawal to Jalna. pic.twitter.com/81HUc5Jft8

當局現已展開相關調查。警方表示，這起事件總計5人倖存，其中2人受傷，目前傷者已轉送至醫院接受治療。事實上，自3月下旬以來，印度實行防疫封鎖措施，公共交通停擺，許多返鄉移工利用徒步的方式，長途跋涉返鄉。

事故消息傳出後，印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）稍早也說，這起命案讓人感到相當悲痛，已與鐵路部長戈亞爾（Piyush Goyal）通過電話，密切關注此案發展。

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.