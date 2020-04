哥哥染疫病逝！華倫發文證實「無法舉行葬禮」：最後一刻沒家人在旁

▲民主黨參議員華倫(Elizabeth Warren)。(圖/路透)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

美國麻州聯邦參議員華倫23日證實,她的哥哥赫林在確診新冠肺炎後,不幸在21日病逝。華倫表示,非常感謝醫護人員對哥哥的照顧,「但知道在最後一刻沒有家人握住他的手,再對他說一次我愛你,真的非常難受。」

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM