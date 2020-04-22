　
英國爆槍擊「怪男站陽台掃射」　警出動直升機封鎖現場

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

英國肯特郡小鎮查塔姆（Chatham）一處購物中心周邊今（22）日疑似發生槍擊事件，警察已趕往現場，也出動警用的直升機。BBC報導，一名男子當時拿著不明的武器，站在一棟建築的陽台開始隨機掃射，還不清楚是否有人傷亡；他已被逮捕。

綜合英媒報導，警方約在當地時間上午8時35分接獲通報，來到現場後已逮捕約30多歲的男子，同時封鎖查塔姆一處購物中心的周邊道路，敦促大眾不要接近事發地點。

英國爆槍擊「怪男站陽台掃射」　警出動直升機封鎖現場

宥勝變賣豪宅「一家四口擠露營車」！　首站開往深山…兒子：還是要回頭啊？

宥勝變賣豪宅「一家四口擠露營車」！　首站開往深山…兒子：還是要回頭啊？
吳尊老婆「穿婚紗」美麗再升級！　老公「首次親眼看到」不停讚嘆

吳尊老婆「穿婚紗」美麗再升級！　老公「首次親眼看到」不停讚嘆

租屋遇到張淑晶！未簽約秒還房卡　一天都沒住到...女子遭判賠87000元

租屋遇到張淑晶！未簽約秒還房卡　一天都沒住到...女子遭判賠87000元

林依晨2個月沒見老公惹　因疫情常在家「幫弟弟顧小孩」

林依晨2個月沒見老公惹　因疫情常在家「幫弟弟顧小孩」

荳荳爆抄襲IU MV遭圍攻！　直播惹議「誰敢過來我們就是罵爆」

荳荳爆抄襲IU MV遭圍攻！　直播惹議「誰敢過來我們就是罵爆」

