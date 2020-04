比爾蓋茲挺WHO「沒有其他組織能取代」　批川普舉動危險

▲比爾蓋茲認為沒有組織可以取代世衛。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者丁維瑀/綜合報導

微軟創辦人比爾蓋茲(Bill Gates)近來多次針對新冠肺炎(COVID-19)疫情發表看法。他今(15)日則透過推特直指,正值世界面臨公共衛生危機,此時凍結給予世界衛生組織(WHO)資金是危險的舉動。

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.