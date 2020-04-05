　
快訊／英國首相「懷孕女友」出現病症！勇敢發推特：我不需要檢驗

▲▼ 英國首相強生與女友席孟茲（Carrie Symonds）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲英國首相強生與女友席孟茲。（資料照／達志影像／美聯社）

記者許力方／綜合報導

英國首相強森（Boris Johnson）3月27日宣布確診新冠肺炎，身邊不少內閣高官也都被感染，外界也十分擔心懷孕的女友也被感染，當地時間4月4日，「第一女友」席孟茲（Carrie Symonds）表示出現類似症狀，但尚未接受檢測，她還在推特上說，過去一周因出現症狀臥床休息，但「我不需要檢測，經過7天的休息，我感覺更強壯了，而且正在康復中。」

事實上，強森自3月27日確診之後一直接受隔離，儘管他說已經覺得好多了，並且隔離7天，但仍有症狀，且仍然再發燒，也因此按照政府的建議，他必須自我隔離直到症狀好轉、消失，並且檢驗結果為陰性為止。
 

相關新聞

汪步伐超魔性！高難度動作難不倒

汪步伐超魔性！高難度動作難不倒

這段超魔性舞蹈可以看一整天啊！TikTok帳號@the_trickstars日前一段影片在網路上瘋傳，只見汪星人Trip坐在地毯上，當馬麻抬起腳時，牠立刻衝上去擊腳，換隻腳來也難不倒，完成來回彈跳後，開始原地大風車，並圍繞著馬麻跳起營火舞，一連串的魔性步伐也讓網友們紛紛融化直呼，「這支狗狗舞太可愛了！」

護士染疫...老公一句：別擔心小孩　她流淚閉眼走了

護士染疫...老公一句：別擔心小孩　她流淚閉眼走了

「封城後離家出走」女友以為他徒步450km尋愛　結果悲劇

「封城後離家出走」女友以為他徒步450km尋愛　結果悲劇

醫護出門上班「整條街鄰居為她鼓掌」

醫護出門上班「整條街鄰居為她鼓掌」

鍾南山獲英愛丁堡大學傑出校友獎

鍾南山獲英愛丁堡大學傑出校友獎

女記者突被cue上台唸「客語防疫」　網讚：馬上反應又不怯場！超厲害

女記者突被cue上台唸「客語防疫」　網讚：馬上反應又不怯場！超厲害
甜炸！他豪灑10萬任女友爽血拼 下秒竟收「超暖意外驚喜」險噴淚

甜炸！他豪灑10萬任女友爽血拼 下秒竟收「超暖意外驚喜」險噴淚

台中5歲童「ㄆㄟ腳踏車」撞特斯拉 勇敢酒測…暖車主佛砍萬元維修價

台中5歲童「ㄆㄟ腳踏車」撞特斯拉 勇敢酒測…暖車主佛砍萬元維修價

捐口罩讓「蔡英文防疫由盛轉衰」　陳學聖：外國人的感謝只是一下子

捐口罩讓「蔡英文防疫由盛轉衰」　陳學聖：外國人的感謝只是一下子

上桌就秒殺！大叔教學彈牙胡椒蝦 狂嗑整鍋「香爆金黃蝦肉」超過癮

上桌就秒殺！大叔教學彈牙胡椒蝦 狂嗑整鍋「香爆金黃蝦肉」超過癮

