16歲癡情哥「封城後離家出走」　小女友以為徒步450km尋愛…等7天驚覺他失蹤！

▲▼歐文疑似在英國宣布封城後，徒步尋找女友卻失聯。（圖／翻攝自IG@nadiasawalhaandfamily）

▲歐文疑似在英國宣布封城後，徒步尋找女友卻失聯。（圖／翻攝自IG@nadiasawalhaandfamily）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

英國新冠肺炎疫情相當嚴重，日前政府已下令進行鎖國，然而仍有不聽勸的人想要鑽漏洞造成家人擔心。16歲的歐文（Owen Harding）上周自薩賽克斯郡（Sussex）離家後，將近一周都未有消息，與他同齡的女友梅格（Meg Wells Rhodes）表示，相信男友是徒步450公里（280英里）要來找她，但不知道遇到什麼危險，至今都尚未有消息。

根據英國《太陽報》報導，隨著英國首相強生確診，英政府端出更加嚴厲的措施，然而卻未見疫情緩和，上月24日強生再宣布英國未來三周將進入全境封鎖狀態，且要求所有民眾都應保持社交距離。16歲的歐文卻在政府宣佈兩日後，突然消失，這讓家人相當擔心，歐文的女友梅格表示，認為男友可能是因為擔心封城無法見到女友，所以想要「徒步450公里」尋愛。

然而隨著時間過去，梅格並沒有接到歐文的任何消息，甚至撥打歐文的手機都已經關機，她著急表示，「我和歐文11歲就認識，過去兩年左右開始慢慢變得親密，疫情因為有旅遊限制，所以在不同城市生活的我們很難見到對方。」並且推測因為交通也受到限制，徒步可能是歐文唯一的方式。

歐文的家人、梅格的家人紛紛藉由社群網路尋人，希望可以找到歐文的下落，歐文的母親表示，「兒子的個性一點都不像是會離家出走，更不會和朋友、家人、女友斷了聯繫，很擔心發生意外。」

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MISSING TEEN !!!! PLEASE SHARE PLEASE HELP FIND MY DAUGHTERS FRIEND OWEN !! Teenager Owen Harding has been missing from Saltdean for over 24 hours. 16 year old Owen left home from Bevendean Avenue just before 7pm yesterday evening 26/03/2020 after a disagreement and has not returned. He is 6ft tall with dark hair, he was wearing a black (dark) hoodie and gray tracksuit bottoms with white trainers. Owen's mum has told us that this is very out of character for him. He apparently does not have any charge on his phone. There were concerns that he may have tried to travel to see his girl friend in York but there he has not arrived there or made any contact. Please could you keep a look out especially on The Telscombe Tye, on the Downs and beach areas in and around Saltdean and its neighbouring villages and towns. The police are aware. If you think you may have spotted Owen or have any information can you please contact Sussex Police on 999 as soon as possible. Thank you for your support, we would really appreciate you sharing out this post as much as possible. ​ We will try to update any further information as we receive. Online contact for Sussex Police: https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ #findowenharding

Nadia Sawalha（@nadiasawalhaandfamily）分享的貼文 於 張貼

於3月5日至3月14日出團的奧地利、捷克17人旅遊團，目前共有6人染疫，其中有4人重症、1人死亡、1人於今日確診。至於昨(2)日確診的案338，由於是在居家隔離結束後回診時才被通報，是否有「隱匿不報」的狀況，指揮中心回應，個案長期以來有經常性咳嗽症狀，症狀差異並不大，所以很難苛求民眾。

武漢肺炎新型冠狀病毒英國情侶尋愛

