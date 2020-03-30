哈利梅根移居美國　川普：維安費用請自付

▲哈利王子與妻子梅根。（圖／路透）
實習記者符芳萱／綜合報導
總統川普於29日推特上寫道，「據報導，離開王國的哈里和梅根將永久居住在加拿大，現在正前往美國，但我們不會幫他們的安全保護支付費用，他們必須付款！」隨後，哈利王子夫婦的女發言人聲明，「蘇塞克斯公爵和公爵夫人（4月1日起哈利梅根正式脫離後的頭銜）沒有計劃要求美國政府提供安全資源，已經做出了私人資助的安全安排。」
I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
哈利王子（Prince Harry）和妻子梅根（Meghan Markle）在1月初宣布將辭去高級皇室職務，從4月1日開始卸下的HRH（他／她的殿下）頭銜，並且財務獨立。哈里王子，梅根和孩子阿爾奇（Archie）自最初宣布辭去之後不久就一直居住在加拿大。不過，加拿大政府表示，一旦夫妻倆不再是英國王室的工作成員，將不再提供安全保障。
根據加拿大廣播公司（CBC）預估，夫妻倆在加拿大居住期間的安全費用可能低至170萬美元至3000萬美元。
ITV新聞的記者克里斯•希普（Chris Ship）隨後在推文中說，哈里王子夫婦發言人表示，他們沒有並計劃要求美國政府提供安全資源，而且已經做出了私人出資的安全安排。
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has just told us that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 29, 2020