哈利梅根移居美國　川普：維安費用請自付

▲▼哈利王子與妻子梅根。（圖／路透）

▲哈利王子與妻子梅根。（圖／路透）

實習記者符芳萱／綜合報導

總統川普於29日推特上寫道，「據報導，離開王國的哈里和梅根將永久居住在加拿大，現在正前往美國，但我們不會幫他們的安全保護支付費用，他們必須付款！」隨後，哈利王子夫婦的女發言人聲明，「蘇塞克斯公爵和公爵夫人（4月1日起哈利梅根正式脫離後的頭銜）沒有計劃要求美國政府提供安全資源，已經做出了私人資助的安全安排。」

哈利王子（Prince Harry）和妻子梅根（Meghan Markle）在1月初宣布將辭去高級皇室職務，從4月1日開始卸下的HRH（他／她的殿下）頭銜，並且財務獨立。哈里王子，梅根和孩子阿爾奇（Archie）自最初宣布辭去之後不久就一直居住在加拿大。不過，加拿大政府表示，一旦夫妻倆不再是英國王室的工作成員，將不再提供安全保障。

根據加拿大廣播公司（CBC）預估，夫妻倆在加拿大居住期間的安全費用可能低至170萬美元至3000萬美元。

ITV新聞的記者克里斯•希普（Chris Ship）隨後在推文中說，哈里王子夫婦發言人表示，他們沒有並計劃要求美國政府提供安全資源，而且已經做出了私人出資的安全安排。

周深「1人分飾多角」飆繞口神曲　一開口男唱女聲...全場驚呆

周深「1人分飾多角」飆繞口神曲　一開口男唱女聲...全場驚呆
藍心湄「粉色服裝看劉真」藏洋蔥　 哽咽：大家都沒有覺得她離開

藍心湄「粉色服裝看劉真」藏洋蔥　 哽咽：大家都沒有覺得她離開

阿信「跪著看」品冠直播點歌《我以為》　唱《我不願讓你一個人》反問「還可以嗎？」

阿信「跪著看」品冠直播點歌《我以為》　唱《我不願讓你一個人》反問「還可以嗎？」

Lulu坐輪椅致意「安慰辛龍爸爸」　阿Ken心疼：我會多陪陪他

Lulu坐輪椅致意「安慰辛龍爸爸」　阿Ken心疼：我會多陪陪他

劉真開刀後一天...周思潔傳訊「闔府平安」　曝辛龍貼心回覆「後來才知道 出事了」

劉真開刀後一天...周思潔傳訊「闔府平安」　曝辛龍貼心回覆「後來才知道 出事了」

