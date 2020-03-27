快訊／英國首相強生確診！　新冠病毒檢驗呈現陽性

記者王致凱／綜合報導

根據英國天空電視台（Sky News）快訊報導，英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）新冠病毒檢驗呈現陽性，且有輕微症狀出現。這也是世界第一位民選政府領袖證實確診新冠肺炎。

▲英國首相強生日前於唐寧街召開記者會，說明政府防疫行動計畫。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

報導引述強生推文說，「過去24小時內我出現輕微症狀，並且確診感染新型冠狀病毒。」強生說，「我目前正自我隔離中，但我也會繼續透過視訊會議領導政府對抗疫情。」

英國廣播公司（BBC）引述首相官邸消息稱，強生有輕微症狀，目前已經在唐寧街10號自我隔離。唐寧街表示，強生在首席醫學官惠蒂教授（Professor Chris Whitty）的建議下接受檢察，於唐寧街10號內接受病毒採驗，結果確認為陽性。

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri