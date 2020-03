快訊／「紅寶石公主號」出現首例死亡！2700乘客返家僅要求「自主隔離」

▲郵輪「紅寶石公主號」(Ruby Princess)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

「紅寶石公主號」(Ruby Princess)郵輪19日停靠澳洲雪梨港口,船上近50人確診新冠肺炎(COVID-19),而澳洲媒體最新消息指出,船上一名70多歲的確診病患不幸病逝。

澳媒《9NEWS》消息指出,這名70多歲的旅客確診後,在19日下船送往醫院治療,最後仍不幸病逝。

