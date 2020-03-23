快訊／川普宣布加州「列入重大災區」　美國已3州受疫情重創

▲川普宣布加州也列入重大災區。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

新冠肺炎（COVID-19）疫情衝擊美國，總統川普最新宣布加州也列為「重大災區」。此前，紐約州、華盛頓州都被指定為重大災區，此舉可以尋求聯邦提供資源。

《洛杉磯時報》報導，川普批准加州州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）的請求，宣布加州列入重大災區（major disaster），藉此抑制新冠肺炎疫情蔓延。這個決定可以尋求緊急援助、申請失業補助等。

