歐洲返國客擠爆機場！推特照片曝「全場0口罩」　怒批：會在這裡被傳染

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

為了阻止新冠肺炎疫情蔓延，美國總統川普日前宣布，全國進入緊急狀態，並從13日起禁止歐洲26國旅客入境，從歐洲返國的旅客也必須飛到指定機場接受疫檢，確認「不會傳染病毒」才可入境。而各大機場似乎還未做好相關應變措施，許多機場都塞滿了準備接受檢查的旅客，更有人等了6個小時還沒排到。

This is the scene at O’Hare airport. The traveler who took the photo said it’s a 6-hour wait for bags then on to customs for 2-4 more of waiting in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Police are handing out water and disinfectant wipes. @fly2ohare #ord #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTx9E0nj1s — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 15, 2020

從巴黎經倫敦飛抵芝加哥歐海爾國際機場（O'Hare International Airport）的羅潔斯（Katherine Rogers）向CNN記者表示，他在這邊已經排了5個小時的隊伍，準備接受新冠病毒檢測，但醫生告訴她還得再排1個小時；而從冰島返國的施密特（Ann Lewis Schmidt）也已經排了1個半小時，「如果我們之前沒有感染，如今擠在這邊，有很大的機會已經被傳染了。」

CHICAGO: A man shared this video of a crowd of people at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Saturday. The man said the people in this hallway were traveling from different countries & states. He said it took him 4.5 hours to get through.



Video courtesy:Joe Rosengarten pic.twitter.com/jJJYEBaD0t — Louie_tran (@louie_tran) March 15, 2020

Process at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) they have 3 lines of more than 4 hours waiting at the end they ask you 3 questions they take your temperature and you leave @WGNNews @cheboricua tenemos puertorriqueños en esas líneas pic.twitter.com/IMKHtdEGmK — junny (@b_blackei) March 15, 2020

兩名旅客都表示，機場內沒有任何消毒措施，也沒有看到放置乾洗手液的地方；羅潔斯認為，機場完全沒有做好準備，「讓我們從世界各地飛回來，然後一起待在這裡好幾個小時，似乎是適得其反。」

從推特曝光的照片也可以看到，機場內擠滿了等待疫檢的旅客，且幾乎沒有人戴口罩；而紐約甘迺迪國際機場（New York's John F. Kennedy airport）也有同樣狀況，旅客表示他們必須填寫旅遊史的表格，但現場卻沒有足夠的表格和筆，大家必須共用少數幾支筆，排隊至少要2個半小時。

