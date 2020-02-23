　
快訊／土耳其伊朗邊界5.7地震「大樓倒塌7死」　土耳其證實：多人受困

▲▼土耳其發生規模5.7地震。（圖／翻攝usgs）

▲這起規模5.7地震深度僅5公里。（圖／翻攝usgs）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

土耳其與伊朗邊界地區23日上午發生規模5.7地震，深度僅5公里。土耳其內政部長索魯（Suleyman Soylu）23日表示，在地震發生後，凡城（Van）建築物倒塌，多人受困，至少造成7人死亡，其中3名死者為孩童。

綜合路透社、TRT World報導，土耳其政府已派出小組前往凡城災區，要救出受困殘骸之下的人，至少有5名土耳其人被緊急送往醫院。另據歐洲與地中海地震中心（EMSC）收集到的各地回報，這起地震震感非常強烈，持續搖晃至少15秒以上。

據了解，主震威力強大，接著發生多起餘震。根據推特流傳的現場畫面，凡城的建築物倒塌，街道出現大面積瓦礫堆殘骸。

國外新冠病毒（COVlD-19）急速升溫！中央流行疫情指揮中心今（23）日宣布，針對伊朗及義大利2國家，即日起提升旅遊疫情建議等級至第一級注意（Watch），建議赴當地旅客需遵守當地的一般預防措施，返國後自主健康管理14天，並建議醫護人員暫緩前往。

關鍵字：

伊朗土耳其地震

